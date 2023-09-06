Ministry of Health and Welfare to evaluate feasibility of free health insurance for elderly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Wednesday (Sept. 6) said the government will conduct a study to establish a more comprehensive system for health insurance for the elderly.

Highlighting the inconsistency in practices among various regions in Taiwan, Cheng noted that only the health insurance subsidies for middle- and low-income elderly are consistent across the country, per CNA. His comments came as presidential candidates, Kuomintang's (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), proposed nationwide free health insurance for the elderly.

Hou promised free health insurance for everyone from the age of 65, as well as Indigenous people from the age of 55, but wealthier residents would be excluded. Ko also proposed fully subsidized health insurance for the elderly.

National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said the Ministry of Health and Welfare would evaluate the feasibility and implications of these proposals. Cheng also emphasized the government's commitment to expanding elderly care services and adopting a diverse approach to assessments to ensure that all elderly citizens receive appropriate care.