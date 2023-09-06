Taiwan’s KMT rejects alliance with anti-China parties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) said on Wednesday (Sept. 6) that it would not work with anti-China parties in the run-up to the next presidential election.

As Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) maintains a comfortable lead in most opinion polls, some political commentators have suggested that his opponents join forces to defeat him in the 2024 election. Speaking at a KMT leadership meeting on Wednesday, party chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) said there needs to be a consensus on China policies and constitutional reform issues before the party could consider cooperating with other opposition forces.

He said the KMT could not partner with parties that rejected or opposed China and wanted to “desinify” Taiwan, CNA reported. Only parties advocating peace and ready to improve the public’s standard of living are welcome as allies of the KMT during the upcoming campaign, according to Chu.

On constitutional issues, the opposition leader said the country should move away from the present, mostly presidential system. The choice of a premier should be ratified by the approval of the Legislative Yuan, while the president should deliver a state-of-the-nation report to the Legislature on a regular basis, Chu said.

Parties should discuss other issues, including energy, social security, education, healthcare, and economic policies, he added. However, Chu emphasized the need for a consensus on policies toward China.

Recent opinion surveys have put KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) in third place behind Lai and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) ranked in fourth place.