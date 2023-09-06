Alexa
Taiwan’s Foxconn posts NT$413 billion in consolidated August sales

August consolidated revenue dropped 12.02% from month earlier, 8.03% decline year-over-year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/06 17:25
Foxconn building. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese contract electronics maker Foxconn on Tuesday (Sept. 5) reported consolidated sales of NT$412.84 billion (US$12.92 billion) for August.

The figure represented a 12.02% decline from a month earlier and an 8.03% decline year-over-year. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the first eight months of the year stood at NT$3.65 trillion, representing a 5.08% decline from a year earlier.

Foxconn said that August revenue for its electronic components saw double-digit growth from a month earlier, while its computing products and cloud and networking products remained relatively unchanged month-over-month. The company’s smart consumer electronics August sales declined from the previous month.

The company said electronic components sales in August compared to a year earlier were “flattish.” Meanwhile, revenue for computing, cloud and networking, and smart consumer electronics products all declined compared to a year prior.

Looking ahead, Foxconn said it expects its operations will “gradually ramp up,” as the second half of the year, peak season, is currently underway. The company expects third quarter results to be better than the second quarter.
