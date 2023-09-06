Taiwan, India hold workshop on sustainable renewable energy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taiwan-India Exchange Workshop on Sustainable Renewable Energy and Smart Energy Storage Technology was held at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Tuesday (Sept. 5) and Wednesday (Sept. 6).

The workshop was co-organized by Taiwan's National Science and Technology Commission and IIT Delhi, and it was hosted by Feng Chia University Professor Lai Chi-Hou (賴奇厚) and IIT Delhi Professor Rajendra Dhaka, CNA reported.

Eight professors from Feng Chia University, National Taiwan University, Ming Chuan University, Tamkang University, National Central University, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, and Kaohsiung Medical University, along with IIT Delhi students and faculty, participated in the event. Topics discussed included hydrogen energy applications, hybrid energy storage, biogas, sodium-ion batteries, metal-carbon dioxide batteries, carbon dioxide capture, rapid green analytical technologies, and circular economy.

Professor Lai said that Taiwan and India have placed great importance on renewable energy in recent years. Through technology exchanges and industry collaboration, the two countries can establish a closer platform for cooperation, he said.

This would allow relevant Taiwanese industries to develop in India and bring India's latest technology to Taiwan, he added. Lai said that Taiwan is a global leader in the development of net-zero technologies, particularly in hydrogen energy, while IIT Delhi's strengths lie in fuel cells and electrical energy storage, providing both sides with opportunities for mutual learning.

Taiwan representative to India Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) expressed hope that the participants could transform this seminar into a platform for promoting cooperation in sustainable development. He encouraged the sharing of carbon reduction technologies, experiences, and practices to collectively achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

IIT Delhi's Director Rangan Banerjee said that academic cooperation between IIT Delhi and Taiwan began in 2018, including joint degree programs. He said that India and Taiwan complement each other's strengths, and their collaboration is mutually beneficial.