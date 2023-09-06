Brazil Independence Day celebration taking place in Taipei on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A carnival will take place at Maji Square beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 9) to celebrate Brazil's Independence Day.

The opening ceremony will include the Brazilian National Anthem and speeches, and games and activities will be held throughout the day. There will also be seven different food vendors offering specialties from the South American country, according to the Brazilian Art & Culture Association (BACA).

Live music performances, with genres ranging from reggae to bossa nova and samba, will represent the diversity of Brazilian music. "Many people think Brazilian music is just samba, but this is not true. We have many different styles, such as bossa nova, afrobeat, reggae, and dance music. Later, Dj T-Hi will even play some funky beats and techno," said organizer Cristiane Santiago.

She added, "We will have beans and meats, fish with coconut, tapioca, Brazilian barbecue, pastels with meat or cheese, and a Cachaça drink." She estimated that 1,500 Brazilians and their family members reside in Taiwan, which means a very large crowd could gather this weekend.



A true Brazilian party in Taipei. (BACA Taiwan photo)

In Brazil, she said there is always a reason to party, with outdoor events and picnics every few weeks and frequent public parades, led by trumpets, drums, and samba dancers in beautiful feather headdresses. "I just want to bring a bit of Brazil to Taiwan. This event is not just for Brazilians. Everyone is encouraged to join. Life is simply too short, and we need to get together as much as we can to have a big celebration," Santiago said.

She said she strives to recreate a typical Brazilian party, or carnival, in Taipei and is fortunate to connect with a strong supporting cast of dancers and musicians. "We have a beautiful group of 11 samba dancers from Lanyang Samba Dance in Luodong coming to perform," she said.



A samba group from Yilan will perform at Brazil's Independence Day celebration in Taipei. (BACA Taiwan photo)

"The first carnival event I hosted was in Kaohsiung as part of the group Brazil Tropical. Later, we did events at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and countless other street parades," Santiago said. She used to be at the head of the samba line, standing tall on a pair of heels and wearing a feather headdress, but now she is "mostly behind the curtain."

During a typical week, she is busy catering Brazilian food at private events or organizing Latin-themed celebrations. For this weekend's event, she plans to go onstage to sing a few songs with the Bazilian Fusion Band.



Higher Rootz will perform at the Brazilian celebration. (BACA Taiwan photo)

Santiago is proud to be from Salvador da Bahia, one of the first capitals of Brazil, which had interactions with Africa. Many are working to preserve its arts, music, and traditional culture.

Looking back on two decades of parades and carnivals, Santiago said it is "a beautiful thing showing people happiness and joy," and it is her belief that "we are all the same when we are together."

For more information about the event, including a full rundown of performances, visit the event's Facebook page.