Taiwan agriculture minister denies fraud allegations about egg imports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Wednesday (Sept. 6) denied allegations of fraud surrounding the import of eggs, while Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) called for an investigation.

Taiwan imported eggs amid shortages caused by an outbreak of avian flu. The government chose several countries to source the imports from, but opposition politicians this week alleged financial irregularities.

Chen called a special news conference on Wednesday to refute allegations that one company, Ultra Source Ltd., had illegally profited from the policy. The critics also alleged that the company had imported eggs from Brazil, even though it had been announced that the South American nation was a source of avian flu, CNA reported.

Chen said the government did not pay subsidies to egg importers, including Ultra Source. While the company had earned NT$38 million (US$1.18 million) in service fees, the government had made NT$174 million in tax revenue for the 88.14 million eggs the company imported.

In the end, only nine importers took part in the program, as it was difficult for them to make money. All they did was help the country solve a key problem, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Hou said the judiciary should become involved and investigate whether there had been any collusion between government officials and importers. According to opposition lawmakers, Ultra Source was a one-person company with a capital of NT$500,000, per CNA.