Cloud POS Market to Boost with Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 Exclusive Report

The “Cloud POS Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Cloud POS Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global Cloud POS market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global Cloud POS market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cloud-based point-of-sale is also known as cloud-based POS. It is a process in which information for transaction process comes through a remote cloud service.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for improving workplace productivity will boost the growth of the global Cloud POS market. In addition, retailers need a reliable Point of Sale system to increase sales revenue, maintain records, and offer excellent customer service. Thus, cloud-based and web-based POS systems are forecast to grow in popularity in the coming years.

Cloud POS systems enable employees and managers to efficiently monitor and control the business sales numbers. In addition to that, cloud POS systems allow decision-makers to adjust costs according to varying demands from the consumers. Thus, such benefits of the system will upsurge its demand during the analysis period.

The rapidly growing retail industry and rising inclination towards online services will escalate the growth of the global cloud POS market throughout the forecast period.

Privacy and data security concerns may limit the growth of the global cloud POS market. On the contrary, the rising adoption of cloud-based systems in small and medium-level enterprises will benefit the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The widespread COVID pandemic forced retail stores and restaurants to remain closed for in-person services. As a result, business owners and management staff were more dependent on deliveries and online orders. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global cloud POS market. The stringent restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly growing terror of the pandemic have been beneficial for online retail platforms. Various retailers developed websites and inked collaborations in order to cater to the demands of the audience. Furthermore, the rising popularity of online payments and encouragement by governments and local authorities has been opportunistic for the cloud POS market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cloud POS market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the ever-increasing competition among the e-commerce platforms to attract more customers. In addition, the rising adoption of innovative solutions will drive the cloud POS market forward. Cloud POS solutions help retailers manage records, increase customer loyalty, boost sales, and optimize their business processes efficiently. The growing awareness about these benefits of cloud POS will prompt its demand in the region. Furthermore, the fast-growing retail industry and new infrastructure will upsurge the demand for cloud-based POS services during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Cegid

UTC Retail

Square, Inc.

Shopkeep

Shopify

B2B Soft

PAR Technology

Intuit

Lightspeed

Oracle

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Cloud POS market segmentation focuses on Component, Service, Organization, Application, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Solution

Services

By Services Outlook

Implementation and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and maintenance

By Organization Size Outlook

SME

Large Enterprise

By Application Outlook

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistics

Healthcare

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

