Broadcast Equipment Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031 with Impressive CAGR Exclusive Report

The “Broadcast Equipment Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Broadcast Equipment Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global broadcast equipment market was US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. The global broadcast equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising use of smart electronic devices, combined with the increasing employment rate, will contribute to the growth of the global broadcast equipment market. In addition, rising demand for 3D and HD content will offer ample growth opportunities for the global broadcast equipment market.

Growing penetration of the internet and rising interest in web series, movies, and cartoons will upsurge the demand for portable broadcast equipment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing range of OTT services will drive the broadcast equipment market forward.

Growing consumer spending on broadcast equipment technology and varying content to attract a wider audience will ultimately benefit the global broadcast equipment market. Furthermore, growing purchasing power will also benefit the global broadcast equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic forced enterprises to adopt more efficient and contact-free ways of operation. As a result, the demand for cloud infrastructure raised abruptly. Cloud infrastructure enables users to continue with the remote workflows. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global broadcast equipment market.

Prominent tools for video conferences and live meetings, such as Zoom, have witnessed a sudden increase in user-base. For instance, Microsoft registered an outstanding increase of 500% in Microsoft Teams meetings in China after the wake of the pandemic. Thus, the pandemic has been beneficial for the broadcast equipment market.

Recognizing the potential scope of the technology, suppliers also began promoting their next-generation software solutions more actively in order to gain significant traction. As a result, the market for broadcast equipment grew substantially.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific broadcast equipment market is forecast to emerge as the largest broadcast equipment market, owing to the presence of densely populated countries such as China and India. The demand for advanced technology is also observed to increase in the region. In addition, the growing penetration of remote working culture among large enterprises will drive the broadcast equipment market forward. Various local vendors are also unveiling new solutions for broadcasting, which will contribute to the market growth. For instance, KKStream, one of the renowned B2B video streaming solution providers, launched its BlendVision modular streaming platform in 2021. Thus, all of these factors will boost the growth of the global broadcast equipment market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Ericsson AB

Harmonic Inc

Cisco Systems

Grass Valley

Sencore

ETL Systems Inc.

Clyde Broadcast

ARRIS International Inc

AvL Technologies Inc

Acorde Technologies S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global broadcast equipment market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Analog Broadcasting

Digital Broadcasting

By Product Outlook

Dish Antennas

Switchers

Video Servers

Encoders

Transmitters and Repeaters

Other Products

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

