Augmented Reality Market is expected to grow brilliantly with magnificent CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2031 Exclusive Report

The “Augmented Reality Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Augmented Reality Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global augmented reality market size was US$ 16.9 billion in 2021. The global augmented reality market is forecast to grow to US$ 109.4 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Augmented Reality technology finds its wide applications across various industrial verticals, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, industrial, e-commerce and entertainment. The growing automation across these industries will fuel the growth of the global augmented reality market.

Increasing demand for convenient remote assistance methods will surge the growth of the market. Furthermore, Augmented Reality (AR) -based applications are highly efficient for tracking, identifying, and resolving technical. The beneficial services of augmented reality will significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Hennes & Mauritz AB’s brand Monki deployed AR technology in 2018 with the aim to provide a 3D experience to its customers via smartphones. Thus, the growing adoption of the technology will escalate the market growth during the study period.

The adoption of AR technology in healthcare is increasing rapidly. It helps the surgeon conduct minimally invasive surgeries and visualize joints, muscles, and internal organs without making a single cut. Thus, the growth of the healthcare segment and increasing healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the augmented reality market.

Security and privacy issues associated with AR may limit the growth of the market.

Augmented reality technology is forecast to gain traction due to the growing popularity of AR head-up displays and smart helmets to understand blueprints and instructions. Furthermore, growing number of partnerships between industry players will benefit the overall augmented reality market. For instance, PTC and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) inked a partnership deal to implement Vuforia Expert Capture.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the deployment of AR technology across all industrial verticals. The demand for AR apps increased abruptly in the education sector. In addition, other segments like healthcare and e-commerce also surged the adoption of the technology in order to carry out operations efficiently. Furthermore, trending smart factory infrastructure has been a significant push for the global augmented reality market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the augmented reality market due to the presence of prominent industry players, such as Apple, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft, and Magic Leap, Inc., which will contribute to the market growth. The Asia-Pacific augmented reality market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the rollout of high-speed 5G networks. India is also emerging as a promising regional market due to growing automation across the healthcare, education, defense, and e-commerce segment.

Competitors in the Market

Microsoft

Google LLC

Apple, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Blippar Ltd

Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd.

Niantic, Inc.

Zappar Ltd.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Wikitude GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global augmented reality market segmentation focuses on Component, Display, Application, and Region.

Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Display Outlook

HMD & Smart Glass

HUD

Handheld Devices

Application Outlook

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Education

E-commerce & Retail

Gaming & Entertainment

Healthcare

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

