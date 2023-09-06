Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation signs defense memoranda with Polish NGO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Chair Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏) signed two memoranda of understanding with Sławomir Kułakowski, president of the Polish Chamber of National Defense Manufacturers (PCNDM) NGO on Monday (Sept. 5), reported UDN.

The memoranda set out a framework for collaboration and shared understanding between the Taiwan Defense Industry Development Association (TW-DIDA) and the PCNDM, as well as between the Taiwan Aerospace Industry Association (TAIA) and the Polish NGO. The agreements aim to foster greater cooperation and technical exchange in the defense industry between Taiwan and Poland.

Hu is the chair of both the TW-DIDA and the TAIA. It was in this capacity that he led a delegation from Taiwan’s defense industry to Poland.

The signing ceremony took place at the International Defense Industry Exhibition in the southern Polish city of Kielce and was witnessed by Taiwan's representative in Poland, Wu Shang-nian. Hu received his invitation to the exhibition while leading another delegation to the Czech Republic and Poland in June.

The AIDC notes that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is driving international demand for defense and military equipment.