Heavy rain alerts issued across Taiwan on Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for all of Taiwan proper and sent texts warning of thunderstorms and flooding in New Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

Due to the influence of a low-pressure system and the development of convective clouds, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for all of Taiwan proper and an extremely heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City on Wednesday afternoon. The weather bureau sent out a public warning system (PWS) text message at 2:10 p.m. warning of thunderstorms in New Taipei City and Taoyuan, and at 2:18 p.m. sent a flash flood alert following heavy rains in mountainous areas.

The heavy rain advisories are in place for the north coast of Keelung, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County. The warning also applies to the mountainous areas of Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Yilan County Mountain Area, Hualien County, Taitung County, and Lienchiang County.

The heavy rain advisories will stay in effect from Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The heavy rain advisory in New Taipei City will also stay in effect over the same period, and the public is advised to beware of lightning strikes and strong wind gusts.

CWB meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) was cited by NowNews as predicting that there will be short-term showers or thunderstorms across Taiwan on Wednesday. In the afternoon, Yeh predicted that there would be localized heavy rains or sudden torrential downpours in central, southern, and eastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas.

Yeh said that the wet weather is expected to continue until Friday (Sept. 8) and will gradually ease on Saturday (Sept. 9), when showers will still be likely in Hualien County, Taitung County, and southern Taiwan.