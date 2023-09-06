Taipei Zoo plans 1st ticket price hike in 26 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo will increase admission prices for the first time in 26 years, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 6).

The increase will not affect residents of Taipei City, the Liberty Times reported. However, visitors from outside the capital will have to pay NT$100 (US$3.13) instead of the present NT$60.

Students, police officers, military personnel, and firefighters will see their ticket prices rise from NT$30 to NT$50. The changes were approved by the Taipei City Department of Education Wednesday and are scheduled to take effect on Feb. 1, 2024.

Previous attempts at price hikes were met with strong opposition from the public. The city government and the city council will discuss the plan, so changes are still possible, according to the report.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo received 3 million visitors per year.