North America Accounts Payable Automation Software Market Share and Size: An Overview of Key Players in 2023

What size does the North America Accounts Payable Automation Software aftermarket encompass?

Market Growth and Projections

In 2021, the North America Accounts Payable Automation Software market reached a value of USD 774.4 Million and is expected to reach USD 1,121.2 Million by 2025, with a projected CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2025.

Drivers and Inhibitors

Factors Driving Market Growth

Better Cash Management: Increasing demand for improved cash management is a significant driver of market growth. Challenges with Manual AP: Issues associated with manual accounts payable processes are propelling the adoption of automation solutions. Technology Advancements: Adoption of cloud-based and advanced technologies in finance departments, along with innovative features offered by AP automation software, is fueling market growth.

Challenges

SME Budget Constraints : Limited budgets in SMEs for adopting Accounts Payable Automation Software hinder market growth.

: Limited budgets in SMEs for adopting Accounts Payable Automation Software hinder market growth. Resistance to Automation: Various reasons why organizations are reluctant to switch to automated solutions negatively affect market growth.

Key Growth Influencers

Challenges with Manual Accounts Payable

Manual accounts payable processes encounter issues such as manual data entry, vendor invoice management, missing purchase orders, vendor management problems, slow processing, payment errors, and maintaining manual records. Automation solutions enable digital record-keeping, reduced storage costs, easier document retrieval, and enhanced security, all contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Component

The market is segmented into: Invoice Management (End-to-End) Electronic Purchase Order E-Invoicing Approvals & Workflow ERP Integration Electronic Payment Analysis & Reporting Services (Outsourced/Managed, Professional)

Invoice management (end-to-end) is expected to exceed USD 150 million by 2025 due to rising demand. E-invoicing is projected to surpass USD 100 million by 2023, driven by its adoption in the B2B segment. Analysis and reporting are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By Deployment

Deployment options include: Cloud/SaaS/Web-Based On-Premises

Cloud/SaaS/Web-Based solutions are expected to dominate with a market share of over 80% in 2021 due to the growing demand for cloud storage in digital payments.

By Enterprise Size

Enterprise sizes include: Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Medium enterprises are expected to have the fastest CAGR of around 11.1% from 2022 to 2025, driven by cost-saving benefits.

By End User

End-user segments comprise: Retail E-Commerce Industrial Manufacturing Automotive Food & Beverage Manufacturing Transportation Logistics & Warehouse Aviation Utilities Hospitality Insurance Banking and Financial Services Telecom Others (Education, IT, Entertainment, Professional Services)

E-commerce is expected to grow the fastest at 11.2% due to increased smartphone usage and e-commerce site adoption. Banking & financial services is estimated to account for over 20% of the market in 2021, driven by government investments in BFSI sectors. The insurance segment is projected to reach USD 150 million by 2024.

Regional Overview

The North America Accounts Payable Automation Software market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. is expected to grow at 11.7% due to the adoption of advanced solutions and a growing BFSI sector. Mexico is anticipated to surpass USD 100 million by 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players

Prominent players in the North America Accounts Payable Automation Software market include: AvidXchange, Inc. Beanworks Solutions Inc. Bill.com LLC Coupa Software Inc. DocuWare Nvoicepay Mineral Tree, Inc. Stampli Inc. SAGE Group Spendesk SAS Microsoft Dynamics Proactis Holdings PLC Other Prominent Players

These players engage in activities such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their market presence.

Market Insights

The North America Accounts Payable Automation Software market report provides valuable insights into various aspects, including market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment.

It also covers product development, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks in the market.

Key questions answered by the report include market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading players, and favorable modes for market entry.

