Japan Data Annotation Tools Market Future-proofing Your Business: Strategies for Thriving in the Market till 2031

Give me an idea of the scope of the Japan Data Annotation Tools aftermarket.

Market Growth and Projections

The Japan data annotation tools market had a valuation of USD 73.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,363.8 Million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period.

Definition and Market Context

Understanding Data Annotation Tools

Data annotation tools are used to create bounding boxes for object detection and segmentation masks for semantic and instance segmentation. The market is experiencing steady growth due to increased applications of artificial intelligence in industries such as healthcare, awareness, the presence of international players in Japan, and strategic activities by prominent market players. For instance, in October 2020, CloudFactory, a leader in managed workforce solutions, introduced a new computer vision offering, Data Annotation Solution.

Market Challenges

Data privacy compliance varies among developing economies, posing concerns. Limited access to advanced technologies in the country is also expected to hinder market growth.

Key Growth Influencers

Growing Technology Advancements in Japan

Major companies are increasingly focusing on the Japanese market for data annotation tools. For example, in December 2017, Transcosmos Inc. and Transcosmos Analytics Inc., in partnership with ABEJA Inc., specialized in deep learning, aimed to enhance their capabilities in developing teacher data crucial for AI and machine learning technologies. Such initiatives are driving market growth.

Increasing Opportunity of Data Annotation in Machine Learning

Data annotation tools play a pivotal role in machine learning. They assist in proper data segmentation, including collection, refinement, storage, and analysis, resulting in cleaner and more refined data, which leads to better machine learning models. The increased usage of such tools in machine learning across various industries in Japan is fueling market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Data Type

Data annotation tools cover various data types: Text (including sentiment analysis, text classification, and entity recognition) Image (involving boundary boxes, line annotation, and image transcription) Video (including semantic annotation, polygon annotation, and keypoint annotation) Audio (including voice activity detection, speaker identification, and automated speech recognition)

The text segment held the largest market share of over 30% in 2021. The image segment is expected to exceed USD 100 Million in revenue by 2026 due to increased adoption and awareness.

By Technology

Data annotation tools use various technologies: Supervised Semi-Supervised Automatic

The supervised segment accounted for more than 55% of the market in 2021, driven by its extensive use in various applications. The automatic segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period.

By Device Type

Data annotation tools cater to different device types: Mac OS Windows Linux Others

The Mac OS segment is expected to present an opportunity of over USD 600 Million during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

By End Users

Data annotation tools find applications in various sectors: Automotive Healthcare Retail Transportation and logistics BFSI Telecommunication and IT Others

The retail segment is anticipated to surpass USD 100 Million in revenue by 2027 due to high demand. The transportation and logistics segment held the largest market share of over 25% in 2021.

Country Overview

The Japan data annotation tools industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to strategic developments by companies operating in the Japanese market. For instance, in November 2019, CloudFactory, a leader in managed workforce solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), secured USD 65 Million in growth equity funding through FTV Capital and Weatherford Capital. Such investments aim to deliver high-quality data work for Japanese customers.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Leading players in the Japan data annotation tools market include: Appen Limited Annotate.com Cloud Factory Limited Cogito Tech LLC CloudApp Deep Systems Labelbox, Inc Google Inc. LightTag Lotus Quality Assurance Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Tagtog Sp.zo. Playment Inc.

The top players in the market hold approximately 35% of the market share. These companies engage in product launches, collaborations, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, aiming to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2020, TELUS International purchased Lionbridge’s artificial intelligence business segment for USD 935 Million.

Market Insights

The Japan data annotation tools market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment.

It also covers product development, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks in the market.

The report addresses key questions, including market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading players, and favorable modes for market entry.

