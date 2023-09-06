Europe Machine Vision (2D and 3D) System Market Identifying New Market Entrants and Growth Opportunities in 2023-2031

How extensive is the Europe Machine Vision (2D and 3D) System aftermarket?

Market Growth and Projections

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market was valued at USD 4,789.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,591.1 Million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Industry Growth and Hurdles

The machine vision system industry is experiencing significant growth due to increased automation across various end-use industries such as automotive, semiconductor, packaging, consumer electronics, and printing. Companies are deploying advanced machines with innovative components to create high-quality vision-guided robotic systems, driving market expansion.

However, the rising incidence of cyberattacks in the automation industries poses a challenge to market growth. Additionally, the complexity of integrating rule-based algorithms for complex inspections is restraining the growth of machine vision systems in the European market.

Key Growth Influencers

Surge in Demand for Vision-Guided Robotic Systems

Machine vision systems, including both 2D and 3D systems, are essential for enabling the next generation of autonomous robots across various industries. These systems offer accessibility and are highly compatible with vision-guided robotic systems, providing high-speed capabilities desired by many end-users. The increasing demand from the automation and robotics industry is propelling the growth of the machine vision industry in Europe.

Increasing Need for Quality Inspection and Automation

Industries across the board are increasingly focusing on incorporating quality assurance and inspections into their daily operations to enhance business functionality. The growing emphasis on automated quality assurance is driving the demand for high-quality machine vision systems. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of automated processes with reduced human intervention, further boosting the growth of machine vision systems in Europe.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Machine vision systems are categorized into: 1D Vision Systems 2D Vision Systems (including Area Scan and Line Scan) 3D Vision Systems

2D vision systems held the largest market share, accounting for over 50% in 2021. Conversely, 3D vision systems are projected to achieve the highest growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period.

By Components

Components of machine vision systems include: Hardware (comprising Lighting System, Optical system, Sensors, Infrared Detectors, Industrial X-Rays, and others) Software (including On-premises and Cloud) Services (covering Maintenance & Support and Consulting & Training)

Among hardware components, the optical system segment held the largest market share during the forecast period. The services segment is expected to exceed USD 1,000 Million in revenue by 2028.

By Platform

Machine vision systems operate on different platforms: PC Based Camera Based Vision System

The camera-based vision system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the anticipated period.

By Function Module

Function modules of machine vision systems encompass: Positioning/Guidance/Location Identification Inspection and Verification Gauging/Measurement Soldering and Welding Material Handling Assembling and Disassembling Painting and Dispensing Others

Inspection and verification are estimated to present an opportunity of over USD 1,800 Million during 2022-2030. The gauging/measurement segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than 25% in 2021.

By Camera Vision and Lenses

Camera vision and lenses include various types: Lens (such as Telecentric Lenses, Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses, 360-degree view lenses, Infrared & UV lenses, and others) Camera Vision (covering Area Scan Camera, Line Scan Cameras, and others)

Among lenses, 360-degree view lenses held the highest market share in 2021. In contrast, the camera vision segment is projected to achieve the highest growth rate of 10.8%.

By Industry

Machine vision systems serve diverse industries, including: Industrial Applications (encompassing Automotive, Electronics Manufacturing, Food & Beverage Manufacturing, Packaging, Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals, Warehouse & Logistics, Wood & Paper, Textiles, Glass, Rubber & Plastic, and others) Non-Industrial Applications (including Printing, Sports & Entertainment, Intelligent Transportation, Medical Imaging, Retail, and others)

Industrial applications dominated the market, holding a market share of over 80% in 2021. Among non-industrial applications, the sports & entertainment segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Regional Overview

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. Germany’s market for machine vision systems is expected to offer an opportunity of more than USD 1,500 Million during 2022-2030.

The Eastern European region comprises Poland, Russia, and the rest of Eastern Europe, and is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market include: Adept Technology, Inc. (Omron) Adlink Technology Inc. Flir Systems, Inc. Intel Corporation Keyence Corporation National Instrument Corporation Omron Corporation Sick AG Texas Instruments Applied Vision Corp. Basler AG Baumer Ltd. Canon, Inc. Cognex Corporation and others.

The top four players in the market collectively hold approximately 15% of the market share. These companies are actively investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in January 2021, Cognex Corporation launched the In-Sight 3D-L4000 embedded vision system, equipped with 3D laser displacement technology, enabling efficient inspections on automated manufacturing lines.

Market Insights

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment.

It also covers product development, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks in the market.

The report addresses key questions, including market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading players, and favorable modes for market entry.

