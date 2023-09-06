Industrial Packaging Market Share 2023 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Top Industry Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2031

The “Industrial Packaging Market“ 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Industrial Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global industrial packaging market size was US$ 62.3 billion in 2021. The global industrial packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 85.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global industrial packaging market is primarily driven by the increasing volume of resources and products transported internationally. Furthermore, the rising activities related to the transportation of bulk liquid and granulated substances will contribute to the growth of the market.

The global industrial packaging market is forecast to witness considerable growth due to the growing trend of sustainability. Furthermore, the increasing number of regulations aiming at banning plastics will propel the global industrial packaging market forward.

The steeply growing e-commerce industry will also benefit the global industrial packaging market. In addition to that, the rising demand to lower the logistics costs, and bill of materials, will be opportunistic for the market players.

Growing industrialization in the emerging nations will upsurge the demand for efficient industrial packaging, thereby boosting the overall market growth. Moreover, the growing food and beverage sector will also escalate the demand for effective packaging, which will boost the growth of the industrial packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of raw materials needed in the manufacturing process, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global industrial packaging market. In addition to that, workforce shortages, supply chain interruptions, and fluctuations in prices further created challenges for the global industrial packaging market.

Moreover, the pandemic forced the industry players in the Asia-Pacific region to decrease production by a significant percentage. Various manufacturers of plywood boxes, wooden crates, and corrugated boxes witnessed a substantial drop in terms of revenue. As a result, it impeded the growth of the global industrial packaging market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial packaging market is forecast to grow as the largest market during the study period. It is owing to the presence of various manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, the strong economic growth of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India will contribute to the growth of the industrial packaging market.

The European market for industrial packaging is forecast to witness a substantial jump in terms of revenue, owing to the growing number of initiatives in the region. For instance, the European Union’s research & innovation (R&I) programs are promoting the development of industrial technologies and solutions. Thus, all of this will benefit the industrial packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Greif Inc.

Amcor

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi

Sonoco

International Paper

Orora Limited

Sigma Plastics Group

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)

Sacks

Drums

Pails

Other Products (Crates and Totes)

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals

Building and Construction

Other End-user Industries

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

