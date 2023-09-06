Magnetic Sensors Market |(CAGR) of 7.1%| Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2031

The “Magnetic Sensors Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Magnetic Sensors Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global magnetic sensors market size was US$ 2,476.2 million in 2021. The global magnetic sensors market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,467.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Magnetic sensor finds wide applications in navigation devices, presence detection (building automation-related applications), medical areas, and the automotive sector. All of these sectors are growing steeply, which will drive the global magnetic sensors market forward.

The evolution in the applications of medical sensors is expected to benefit the overall market. Magnetic sensors are used as automotive control systems, braking systems, engine control systems, etc. Thus, such advancements will boost the growth of the market.

The rising demand for clean energy resources and favorable government initiatives will also contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, declining Average Selling Prices (ASPS) of semiconductors and sensors may limit the growth of the market.

Growing demand for consumer electronics and escalating range of innovations in the industry will be opportunistic for the magnetic sensors market. Furthermore, growing disposable income and employment rate will surge the demand for luxury items like automobiles and smart devices. Therefore, it will propel the magnetic sensors market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the growth of the automotive segment, which is one of the prominent end-users of magnetic sensors. As a result, the magnetic sensor industry witnessed significant challenges. Furthermore, the consumer electronics segment also recorded a substantial downfall, which hampered the growth of the magnetic sensor market. Apart from that, challenges associated with the manufacturing activities negatively affected the overall magnetic sensor market.

The pandemic has highlighted the demand to lower carbon emissions. Post-pandemic, the market is forecast to recover at a significant pace, owing to the growing adoption of sustainable solutions. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure will also benefit the global magnetic sensors market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The global magnetic sensors market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics in the region. Furthermore, the market may observe numerous opportunities in the automotive industry due to the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota. Furthermore, the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, UAVs, is also witnessed an increase in the region. Governments are also promoting the use of these vehicles in order to lower carbon emissions. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global magnetic sensor market.

Competitors in the Market

Analog Devices

Amphenol

Honeywell International

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Schneider Electric

Infineon Technologies AG

ST Microelectronics.

TE Connectivity

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global magnetic sensors market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Hall Effect

Anisotropic Magneto Resistance (AMR)

Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR)

Tunneling Magneto Resistance (TMR)

Other Technologies

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial (apart from Automotive)

Other Applications

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

