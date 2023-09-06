Meat Substitute Market 2023 Key Regions, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2031

The “Meat Substitute Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Meat Substitute Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global meat substitute market size was US$ 5,777.7 million in 2021. The global meat substitute market is forecast to grow to US$ 9,823.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Meat contains a high amount of protein, cholesterol, and saturated fats. Thus, the high consumption of meat may result in health problems, such as obesity and atherosclerosis. Meat substitutes, on the other hand, taste similar to meat but are a healthier option than conventional meat. Tofu is a widely used meat substitute.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing rate of obesity cases and associated health problems, such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, heart diseases, etc., will drive the global meat substitute market forward. Furthermore, rising demand for food with high nutritional content and good taste will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market.
Growing disposable income and the rising health and fitness industry will also boost the growth of the meat substitute market.
The increasing number of launches focusing on plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy substitutes, will fuel the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The food & beverages industry witnessed substantial opportunities to boost its revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market observed a surge in the demand for healthy food options. Online food delivery platforms recorded a substantial hike, which has been beneficial for the meat substitute market.
Furthermore, lockdown restrictions forced people to shop online. The availability of a large variety of meat substitutes online has boosted the growth of the meat substitute market. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the demand to look over health and hygiene, which ultimately propelled the meat substitute market forward.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific market for meat substitutes is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. Tofu and tempeh are considered among the popular traditional foods in China, Japan, and Indonesia. It is one of the crucial ingredients used in the making of Kicap, Bakso Martabak, and other popular foods. As a result, it will boost the growth of the meat substitute market.
Furthermore, the growing inclination of users towards plant-based food will benefit this regional market. The market may also witness lucrative opportunities due to the growing rate of obesity in the region. Furthermore, changing living standards and the rising focus of citizens on health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- Cauldron Foods
- Garden Protein International, Inc.
- Amy’s Kitchen
- BeyondMeat
- Meatless B.V.
- VBites Foods Ltd.
- Kellogg Company
- Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- MGP Ingredients
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global meat substitute market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Category, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
- Tofu-based
- Tempeh-based
- TVP-based
- Seitan-based
- Quorn-based
- Others
By Source Outlook
- Soy-based
- Wheat-based
- Mycoprotein
- Others
By Category Outlook
- Frozen
- Refrigerated
- Shelf Stable
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
