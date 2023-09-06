Kids Music Learning Apps Market Forecasting Market Growth and Size in 2023-2031

What’s the breadth of the Kids Music Learning Apps aftermarket?

Market Growth and Projections

The global kids music learning apps market reached a value of USD 198.76 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 584.90 Million by 2030, with an estimated CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. In 2021, the market boasted nearly 4.37 million subscribers.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Expansion Factors and Constraints

The market for kids’ music learning apps has witnessed steady growth due to an increasing preference for learning applications, especially among children. Key drivers include the widespread use of smartphones and smart devices by children, parental emphasis on enhancing their children’s musical knowledge, and improved online accessibility to these applications.

However, concerns related to data breaches and security are expected to hinder market growth in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, advancements in these applications are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities. For instance, Read Music Pro offers 125 exercises for sight-reading, quizzes, and tools for note name recall.

Key Growth Influencers

Increasing Awareness about Educational Apps

Music education has gained popularity worldwide, driven by digital tools and platforms like video conferencing, file sharing, instant messaging, and digital whiteboarding. These mediums facilitate online music education, transforming traditional music learning methods. The market’s growth is further accelerated by the contributions of prominent players in the sector.

Proliferation of Connected and Smart Devices in E-Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in the usage of smartphones and smart devices in households worldwide, resulting in increased online music learning for children. For example, a survey by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra revealed that approximately 38% of children in the UK began learning a musical instrument during the lockdown period. The growing adoption of smart devices and children’s inclination toward e-learning are expected to drive market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Instrument Type

Kids’ music learning apps are categorized by instrument type: Piano Guitar Banjo Violin Others

The guitar segment held the largest market share, accounting for over 30% in 2021, primarily due to the guitar’s versatility in performing various music genres, including remix and pop.

By Session Type

Session types include: Solo Group

The solo session type segment is projected to achieve the highest growth rate, approximately 13.1%.

By Platforms

Kids’ music learning apps are accessible through various platforms: Web-based Mobile (iOS and Android)

The iOS sub-segment of the mobile platform is expected to generate revenue exceeding USD 100 Million by 2023.

By Learning Styles

Learning styles encompass: Visual (Spatial) Aural (Auditory-Musical) Verbal (Linguistic) Physical (Kinesthetic) Logical (Mathematical) Social (Interpersonal) Solitary (Intrapersonal)

The visual segment held the largest market share, accounting for over 30% in 2021. Additionally, the social segment is projected to present an opportunity exceeding USD 50 Million during 2022-2030.

By Age Group

Age groups include: <5 Years 5 – 12 Years (Highest CAGR: 13.3%) 12 – 21 Years

The 5-12 years sub-segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate of 13.3%, driven by parents’ growing inclination to enroll children in music schools within this age group.

By Pricing Model

Pricing models include: Freemium Model Subscription Model Paid Tutorial Service Model

The subscription model held the largest market share, accounting for over 35% in 2021, attributed to its numerous benefits related to usage, technical knowledge, and accessibility.

Regional Overview

The global kids music learning apps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market is expected to hold a significant share, driven by the increasing automation and digitalization of the music industry, particularly in the United States.

Europe is forecasted to grow at a substantial rate due to rising awareness regarding music applications. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to experience considerable growth due to the launch of music learning apps for children, such as Sur Sadhana, Riyaz, Riyaz Komal Gandhar, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Major players in the global kids music learning apps market include: Musicca flowkey GmbH Arobas Music Musopia Melodics My Music Teacher JoyTunes Ultimate Guitar Yokee Music LTD. Yousician Ubisoft Entertainment SA and others.

The top four players in the market collectively account for approximately 40% of the market share. These companies are actively investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Yousician raised nearly USD 28 Million to enhance music education through an interactive, gamified approach on its online platform and app, catering to guitar, ukulele, piano, bass, and singing with a standard syllabus.

Market Insights

The global kids music learning apps market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment.

It also covers product development, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks in the market.

The report addresses key questions, including market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading players, and favorable modes for market entry.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

