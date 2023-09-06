Biodegradable Packaging Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Revenue, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The “Biodegradable Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Biodegradable Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global biodegradable packaging market size was US$ 85.7 billion in 2021. The global biodegradable packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 131.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Bio-degradable packaging solutions are highly efficient as they are environmentally friendly. Moreover, they are manufactured through renewable resources like starch and cellulose, which can be easily decomposed.

Factors Influencing the Market

Concerns related to carbon emissions are growing all across the globe. Government bodies are also working towards combating these issues. The growing popularity of bio-degradable packaging is forecast to escalate due to these factors.

Increasing regulation related to the plastic ban will also fuel the growth of the global biodegradable packaging market. Furthermore, the growing range of innovations in biodegradable packaging will also contribute to the market growth. For instance, the European Commission and the bio-based Industries Consortium (BIC) together unveiled their FRESH project funded by the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking (BBI JU).

Prominent companies are also actively supporting the zero-carbon initiative. For instance, Carlsberg, one of the prominent beverage companies, is focusing on research into bio-degradable beverage bottle innovations. Such advancements will strengthen brand foothold in the industry, which will also benefit the biodegradable packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic primarily affected R&D activities, which has been challenging for the biodegradable packaging market. However, the pandemic has raised crucial awareness about lowering the carbon footprint, which will benefit the biodegradable packaging market post-pandemic. Furthermore, surging awareness about the harmful effects of the non-biodegradable material will fuel the growth of the biodegradable packaging market.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific biodegradable packaging market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the growing demand for bio-degradable materials and the increasing focus of leading companies in contributing to the sustainable initiative. Various companies in the food and beverage industry are looking forward to developing sustainable packaging solutions. Thus, it will benefit the overall market. Furthermore, the government of China has also introduced various regulations to escalate the use of biodegradable materials, which will benefit the market.

Moreover, India is also among the largest contributor to the biodegradable packaging market. It is attributed to the rising awareness of the hazardous effects of non-biodegradable materials. Furthermore, companies, such as Biogreen, have started offering complete sustainable solutions. Thus, it will boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific biodegradable packaging market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Tetra Pak International SA

Kruger Inc.

Amcor Limited

Mondi PLC

Biopac Limited

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

International Paper Company

Bemis Company Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Klabin SA

Rengo Co. Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biodegradable packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, and Region.

By Material Type Outlook

Plastic Starch-Based Plastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Plastics

Paper Kraft Paper Flexible Paper Corrugated Fiberboard Boxboard



By Application Outlook

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care/Homecare Packaging

Other Applications

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

