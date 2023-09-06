Biodegradable Packaging Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Revenue, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The “Biodegradable Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Biodegradable Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global biodegradable packaging market size was US$ 85.7 billion in 2021. The global biodegradable packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 131.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
Bio-degradable packaging solutions are highly efficient as they are environmentally friendly. Moreover, they are manufactured through renewable resources like starch and cellulose, which can be easily decomposed.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol772
Factors Influencing the Market
Concerns related to carbon emissions are growing all across the globe. Government bodies are also working towards combating these issues. The growing popularity of bio-degradable packaging is forecast to escalate due to these factors.
Increasing regulation related to the plastic ban will also fuel the growth of the global biodegradable packaging market. Furthermore, the growing range of innovations in biodegradable packaging will also contribute to the market growth. For instance, the European Commission and the bio-based Industries Consortium (BIC) together unveiled their FRESH project funded by the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking (BBI JU).
Prominent companies are also actively supporting the zero-carbon initiative. For instance, Carlsberg, one of the prominent beverage companies, is focusing on research into bio-degradable beverage bottle innovations. Such advancements will strengthen brand foothold in the industry, which will also benefit the biodegradable packaging market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic primarily affected R&D activities, which has been challenging for the biodegradable packaging market. However, the pandemic has raised crucial awareness about lowering the carbon footprint, which will benefit the biodegradable packaging market post-pandemic. Furthermore, surging awareness about the harmful effects of the non-biodegradable material will fuel the growth of the biodegradable packaging market.
Regional Analysis
Globally, the Asia-Pacific biodegradable packaging market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the growing demand for bio-degradable materials and the increasing focus of leading companies in contributing to the sustainable initiative. Various companies in the food and beverage industry are looking forward to developing sustainable packaging solutions. Thus, it will benefit the overall market. Furthermore, the government of China has also introduced various regulations to escalate the use of biodegradable materials, which will benefit the market.
Moreover, India is also among the largest contributor to the biodegradable packaging market. It is attributed to the rising awareness of the hazardous effects of non-biodegradable materials. Furthermore, companies, such as Biogreen, have started offering complete sustainable solutions. Thus, it will boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific biodegradable packaging market during the study period.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol772
Competitors in the Market
- Tetra Pak International SA
- Kruger Inc.
- Amcor Limited
- Mondi PLC
- Biopac Limited
- Plastic Suppliers Inc.
- International Paper Company
- Bemis Company Inc.
- DS Smith PLC
- Klabin SA
- Rengo Co. Ltd
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global biodegradable packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, and Region.
By Material Type Outlook
- Plastic
- Starch-Based Plastics
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
- Other Plastics
- Paper
- Kraft Paper
- Flexible Paper
- Corrugated Fiberboard
- Boxboard
By Application Outlook
- Food Packaging
- Beverage Packaging
- Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Personal Care/Homecare Packaging
- Other Applications
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol772
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol772
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
Contact Information:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States
Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)
For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/