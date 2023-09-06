Online Tutoring Services Market Developing an Effective Marketing Strategy for the Market in 2023-2031

What’s the breadth of the Online Tutoring Services aftermarket?

Market Growth and Projections

The global online tutoring services market reached a value of USD 21,152.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to expand to USD 90,710.5 Million by 2030, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period. Notably, the market had approximately 4.37 million subscribers in 2021.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Factors Driving Market Expansion and Constraints

The online tutoring services market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of these services, cost-effectiveness, rising demand, and growing acceptance of innovative online tutoring solutions in emerging economies.

Conversely, concerns related to data protection risks and cybersecurity are hindering customer preferences for online tutoring services, thus impacting market growth to some extent.

Key Growth Influencers

Government Support for Digital Teaching

Government initiatives in many emerging countries, as well as private organizations and industry stakeholders, are promoting online tutoring services. For example, the Learning+ initiative by the Department of South Australia offered free one-on-one online tutoring with qualified teachers to local school students. Such initiatives aim to enhance learning outcomes for participating children, thereby contributing to the growth of the online tutoring services market.

Increasing IT Spending on Cloud Infrastructure in Education

The global growth in infrastructure and technological advancements is directly contributing to the high demand for cloud infrastructure across various industries, including education. The preference for smart infrastructure and advanced IT solutions is driving market growth. For instance, the Ontario Government invested in one-to-one digital tutoring to support teachers and students’ learning. Additionally, Vedantu, a key player in online tutoring and LIVE online learning, collaborated with Canva to create India’s first design challenge. These measures are bolstering market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Online tutoring services can be categorized as: Asynchronous Synchronous

The synchronous segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a projected growth rate of 19.9% during the forecast period due to increased usage by the target audience.

By Sales Channel

Sales channels for online tutoring services include: Private Tutoring International Organizations Educational Institutes Others

The private tutoring segment presents an opportunity exceeding USD 35,000 Million during 2021-2030 due to the surge in demand for private tutors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Industry

Online tutoring services can be categorized as: Online Blended

The blended segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, with a growth rate of 18.7%, driven by a significant demand among the target audience.

By Education Level

Online tutoring services cater to various education levels, including: Primary Education Secondary Education Higher Education Professional Education Vocational Education Others (veterans, senior citizens, special needs)

The primary education segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, with a growth rate of 19%, primarily due to the high availability of online tutoring services. The secondary education segment presents an opportunity exceeding USD 20,000 Million during 2021-2030.

By Subject/Skills

Online tutoring services cover a wide range of subjects and skills, such as: Competitive Exams (Test Preparation) STEM Business Studies (Accounts, Statistics & Analytics, Economics) Computer Science Music Instruments Languages Arts & Hobbies Others (Sports, special needs)

The competitive exams segment, including test preparation, is estimated to hold an opportunity exceeding USD 25,000 Million during 2022-2030. In contrast, the music instruments segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.8%.

By Duration

Online tutoring services are offered for different durations: Long-term Short-term

The long-term segment recorded the highest growth rate of nearly 18%, mainly due to increased program and policy offerings.

Regional Overview

The global online tutoring services market is divided into regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by the adoption of advanced online tutoring services in the United States and Canada. The North American market is estimated to surpass USD 5,000 Million by 2026. Additionally, Asia Pacific is poised for steady growth due to continuous product innovations in the region.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth, thanks to rising awareness and increasing usage. Furthermore, the Latin American market presents an opportunity exceeding USD 4,500 Million during 2022-2030.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global online tutoring services market include: Chegg Inc. TutorEye Inc. Tutor.com Varsity Tutors TakeLessons iTutorGroup Preply Wyzant, Inc. Ambow Education and others.

The top four players collectively hold approximately 5% of the market share. These companies are actively investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain a competitive edge. For example, in 2018, Varsity Tutors secured USD 107 Million in venture capital from TCV, Learn Capital, and the Chan Zuckerberg initiative. The company also announced plans for Nerdy, its parent company, to go public via a SPAC with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, valuing the company at USD 1.7 Billion.

Market Insights

The global online tutoring services market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment.

It also covers product development, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks in the market.

The report addresses key questions, including market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading players, and favorable modes for market entry.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

