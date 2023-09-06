Metaverse Market Size with CAGR Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The “Metaverse Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Metaverse Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global metaverse market size was US$ 62.6 billion in 2021. The global metaverse market is forecast to grow to US$ 848.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing popularity of metaverse is set to transform the outlook of the gaming sector. Apart from that, the artificial intelligence and virtual technology industry is forecast to witness a significant revolution in the coming years. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global metaverse market.
Companies are also contributing to this trend by investing highly in the development and programming of new innovative techniques. For instance, Facebook, Inc. announced to invest nearly $10 billion in Facebook Reality Labs as the company is focusing on the development of metaverse. This investment made in 2021 aims to develop innovative and advanced technological metaverse.
Furthermore, the metaverse is expected to open new doors of possibilities for the education sector. As a result, it will drive the metaverse market forward.
The harmful impact of metaverse on the health and psychology of individuals may limit the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the outlook of various industries. The gaming industry and social media platforms gained substantial traction throughout the pandemic period. It is owing to the significance of work-from-home culture. Furthermore, online education also increased the interest of students in gaming, which propelled the market forward.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific metaverse market is forecast to record robust revenue growth during the forecast period. It is owing to the presence of various start-ups such as Bolly Heroes, OneRare, LOKA, Cope. Studio, Interality, Zippy, NextMeet, Zhongqingbaowang Interaction Network Co., Ltd. (ZQGame), miHoYo Co., Ltd., etc.
Furthermore, the growing use of social media will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific metaverse market during the forecast period. Companies in the region are also focusing on outperforming competitors. For instance, ByteDance Ltd, a Beijing-based developer of the short video app TikTok, acquired VR Pico Interactive Inc. with the aim to introduce its metaverse. The firm aims to do so with the help of Pico Interactive’s software and hardware.
Competitors in the Market
- Facebook, Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Epic Games, Inc.
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- ByteDance Ltd.
- NetEase, Inc.
- Roblox Corporation
- Unity Technologies, Inc.
- Lilith Games
- Microsoft
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global metaverse market segmentation focuses on Component, Platform, Offering, Technology, and Region.
By Component
- Hardware-
- Displays; eXtended Reality (XR) Hardware
- Haptic Sensors & Devices,
- Smart Glasses, Omni Treadmills
- AR/VR Headsets
- Software-
- Asset Creation Tools
- Programming Engines
By Platform
- Desktop
- Mobile
By Offerings
- Virtual Platform
- Asset Marketplaces
- Avatars
- Financial Services
By Technology
- Blockchain
- Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
- Mixed Reality (MR)
By Application
- Gaming
- Online Shopping
- Content Creation
- Social Media
- Conference
- Virtual Runway Shows
- Aircraft Maintenance
- Others
By Application
- Fashion
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Aerospace & Defence
- Other
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
