Edge AI Software Market Regional Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges 2031

Provide an overview of the Edge AI Software aftermarket’s size.

Market Growth and Projections

The global edge AI software market achieved a market value of USD 1,459.8 Million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 8,049.8 Million by 2027. The market is set to register a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.9% during the forecast period.

Defining Edge AI

Understanding Edge AI

Edge AI involves deploying artificial intelligence applications in physical devices across the world. Instead of centralizing AI computation in cloud facilities or private data centers, AI processing occurs near the user, at the network’s edge and closer to the data’s location.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Factors Fueling Market Growth and Hindrances

The edge AI software market is poised for robust growth due to advancements in AI-powered IoT within smart applications. The adoption of edge AI software in the 5G network industry is also contributing significantly to market expansion.

However, challenges related to data privacy compliance standards, as well as limitations in processing complex AI and machine learning algorithms by some AI disruptors, pose constraints to market growth.

Key Growth Influencers

Advancements in AI-powered IoT for Intelligent Systems and Smart Applications

The extensive implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to an explosion of big data. Edge AI software plays a crucial role in handling data from industrial sensors, robots, and smart cameras. Continuous advancements in this area are driving market growth.

Use of Edge AI Computing in 5G Networks

Edge AI software benefits various industries and significantly reduces costs while providing faster insights. It also enhances data control and streamlines operations. The integration of 5G and IoT offers stable and secure connectivity, driving increased preference for edge AI solutions.

Market Segmentation

Segmenting the Edge AI Software Market

The global edge AI software market is segmented by component, data source, application, and end-users.

By Component

Components include: Software (Software Tools and Platform) Services (Training and Consulting Services, System Integration and Testing, Support and Maintenance)

The software segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over 80% of the share. The platform sub-segment is expected to present an opportunity exceeding USD 3,500 Million from 2021 to 2027.

By Data Source

Data sources encompass: Biometric Data Mobile Data Sensor Data Speech Recognition Video and Image Recognition

The biometric data segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate of 36.6%, while sensor data held the largest market share, exceeding 25% in 2021.

By Application

Applications include: Access Control Autonomous Vehicles Energy Management Predictive Maintenance Remote Monitoring Telemetry Video Surveillance Others

Energy management held the largest market share, surpassing 20% in 2021, while the remote monitoring segment is expected to offer an opportunity exceeding USD 900 Million from 2021 to 2027.

By End Users

End-user categories comprise: Advanced Industries Banking and Insurance Chemicals and Agriculture Consumer Cross-Vertical Energy and Materials Healthcare Infrastructure Media and Entertainment Public Sector and Utilities Retail Travel, Transport, and Logistics

The healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 37.2%. The travel, transport, and logistics segment held the largest market share, exceeding 20% in 2021.

Regional Overview

Regional Market Insights

The global edge AI software market is divided into regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021, accounting for over 35% of the market share, driven by extensive technological developments in the region. Other regions, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, are expected to experience considerable growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global edge AI software market include: Anagog Ltd. Alef Edge, Inc. AWS Bragi.Com Azion Technologies Chaos Prime, Inc. Foghorn Systems, Inc. Clearblade, Inc. Google IBM Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. Imagimob TACT.AI Nutanix Microsoft Sixsq Sarl Synaptics Octonion TIBCO Software Veea Inc and others.

The top four players collectively hold approximately 25% to 30% of the market share. These companies are actively pursuing collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in August 2021, Alef Edge launched Private Edge, a platform designed to make the edge internet a reality, facilitating the creation and operation of customized virtual private networks for enterprises.

Market Insights

The global edge AI software market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and the competitive landscape.

It covers product development, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks in the market.

The report addresses key questions, including market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading players, and favorable modes for market entry.

