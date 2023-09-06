Battery Materials Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The “Battery Materials Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Battery Materials Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global battery materials market size was US$ 46.6 billion in 2021. The global battery materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 74.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has declined the demand for the electric vehicle, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global battery materials market. In addition to that, the mining sector witnessed various challenges, which reduced the production capacity of battery materials. In addition, conveyance, electrical & electronics, automotive, and energy sectors also witnessed an abrupt drop in terms of revenue. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global battery materials market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global battery materials market is forecast to witness substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the rising use of consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops. In addition, the rising collaborations between miners and battery manufacturers will fuel the growth of the global battery materials market during the forecast period.

Growing prices of crude oil and concerns related to carbon emission are forecast to upsurge global EV sales. Furthermore, favorable incentives and tax rebates by government bodies will increase the demand for electric vehicles. Therefore, it will propel the overall battery materials market forward.

Growing employment rates and the development of new battery technologies will contribute to the growth of the global market. On the contrary, environmental concerns associated with the mining of metals may limit the battery materials market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific battery materials market is expected to hold the highest share, owing to the strong economic growth of emerging economies, such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. In addition, the growing initiatives for the rollout of 5G technology will further push smartphone sales. As a result, it will drive the Asia-Pacific battery materials market forward.

The 5G rollout in China has been beneficial for the mobile, telecom, and Unicom sectors. In addition to that, India is expected to be one of the largest markets for battery materials as telecom companies are focusing on launching 5G services in the country. As a result, it will drive the battery materials market forward. Furthermore, the growing employment rate and rising initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles will benefit the Asia-Pacific battery materials market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Albemarle

Gan Feng Lithium Co. Ltd.

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.

Glencore PLC

Norlisk Nickel

Sheritt International Corporation

Livent Corporation

SQM

Teck Resources

Tianqi Lithium

Targray Technology International Inc.

Vale S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global battery materials market segmentation focuses on Battery, End-Use, and Region.

By Battery Type Outlook

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Automobile Industry

Household Appliances

Electronics Industry

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

