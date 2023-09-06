Barrier Film Market Size with CAGR Status, Competitive Landscape, Industry Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The “Barrier Film Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Barrier Film Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global barrier film market size was US$ 33.1 billion in 2021. The global barrier film market is forecast to grow to US$ 56.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The vital applications of barrier films in packaging products will fuel the growth of the global barrier film market. In addition, the rising trend of down-gauging will significantly contribute to the growth of the global barrier film market during the study period.

Pharmaceutical and medical products are forecast to hold a significant share, owing to the growing demand for novel drugs and increasing healthcare spending. Furthermore, the hectic lifestyle of people and changing food habits will also contribute to the growth of the global barrier film market during the forecast period.

Recycling challenges associated with barrier films may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing focus towards the development of recyclable and sustainable products will escalate the growth of the global barrier film market. For instance, Amcor unveiled AmLite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from its sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film, in 2019. Thus, such advancements in barries packaging will drive the global barrier film market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several governments and private sector businesses have limited the capacity of production. As a result, manufacturers of consumer goods and other products witnessed numerous challenges associated with the unavailability of necessary raw materials. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global barrier film market. However, the demand for frozen and ready-to-cook products increased abruptly. The medical industry also witnessed a sudden surge in the demand for novel drugs, which has been beneficial for the global barrier film market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific barrier film market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. The region holds the third-largest pharmaceutical industry after North America and Europe. In addition, the contribution of populated countries like India and China is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the barrier film market. Furthermore, the upsurging demand for ready-to-eat food, Ready-to-eat meals (REM), and take-home food items will benefit the Asia-Pacific barrier film market during the forecast period. The growing employment rate and changing lifestyle of the population will also drive the barrier film market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Raven Industries

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Dupont Teijin Films

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global barrier film market segmentation focuses on Packaging, Material, End-Use, and Region.

By Packaging Product Outlook

Bags

Pouches

Tray Lidding Films

Blister Base Films

Wrapping Films and Forming Webs

By Material Outlook

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene CPP BOPP

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others EVOH Polystyrene Nylon



By End-Use Outlook

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Personal Care and Home Care

Other End-user Industries

Construction

Pet Food

Other Non-food Industries

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

