Cosmetic Packaging Market Share 2023 Top Industry Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2031

The “Cosmetic Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Cosmetic Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global cosmetic packaging market size was US$ 26.9 billion in 2021. The global cosmetic packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 37.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The cosmetic packaging industry is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities, owing to the growing demand for efficient cosmetic products all across the globe. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing diverse packaging needs from end-users. As a result, it will drive the global cosmetic packaging market forward.

Plastic packaging is forecast to gain significant traction, owing to its capability to retain liquid-solid and semisolid materials. Furthermore, the growing trend of personalized beauty products will drive the overall cosmetic packaging market forward.

Growing consumer awareness about personal grooming will fuel the growth of the market. In addition to that, poor dietary habits and the growing prevalence of skin and hair-related problems will upsurge the demand for cosmetics, thereby propelling the overall cosmetic packaging market forward.

The rising number of innovative and effective commercials and the contribution of e-commerce platforms will benefit the cosmetics packaging market. Furthermore, increasing demand for plant-based products will accelerate the growth of the global cosmetic packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a negative influence on the cosmetic packaging market due to the halt on public gathering activities. This global health emergency has been challenging for various economies. Governments imposed stringent regulations, restricting public gatherings and other events. As a result, it hampered the growth of the cosmetic packaging market. Furthermore, the negative influence on income further declined the demand for cosmetic products. Manufacturing units also observed several obstacles, which resulted in a substantial drop in the global cosmetics packaging market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cosmetics packaging market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing popularity of cosmetics all across the region. In addition, the rising awareness about the aesthetics of the products will drive this regional cosmetics packaging market forward. The introduction of efficient plant-based products and customized products will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Albea Group

HCP Packaging

Bemis Company Inc.

RPC Group Plc

DS Smith

Graham Packaging Company

Silgan Holdings

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd.

AREMIX Packaging

AptarGroup Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cosmetic packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, Cosmetic, and Region.

By Material Outlook

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper

By Product Type Outlook

Plastic Bottles and Containers

Glass Bottles and Containers

Metal Containers

Folding Cartons

Others Corrugated Boxes Tubes and Sticks Caps and Closures Pump and Dispenser Droppers Ampoules Flexible Plastic Packaging



By Cosmetic Type Outlook

Oral Care

Hair Care

Bath and Shower

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Men’s Grooming

Deodorants

Other Cosmetic Types Fragrances Depilatories Baby & Child Care Sun Care



By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

