Flexible Packaging Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The global flexible packaging market size was US$ 161.3 billion in 2021. The global flexible packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 228.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global flexible packaging market size was US$ 161.3 billion in 2021. The global flexible packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 228.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Hot drinks, beauty, home care, and personal care products require flexible packaging. The growing demand for these products will fuel the growth of the global flexible packaging market.
The food industry is witnessing a surging demand for sustainable packaging that assures transparency and food safety. Thus, it will benefit the flexible packaging market during the study period.
Flexible packaging products find their wide applications in the healthcare and personal care segment. The growing demand for novel drugs will drive the overall flexible packaging market forward. In addition, increasing demand for personal care products will accelerate the growth of the flexible packaging market globally.
The challenges associated with the recycling of flexible packaging products may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, stringent regulations aiming to lower the use of plastics will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the flexible packaging market. For instance, the European Commission is planning to make use of recyclable and reusable plastic-based packaging. Thus, the rising focus of governments towards promoting sustainable solutions will fuel the growth of the global sustainable packaging market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The food and Beverage segment holds a significant share in the flexible packaging industry. However, the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions because of the shutdown of factories. The demand for food items, beverages, and healthcare products surged during the pandemic. Thus, the global flexible packaging market witnessed significant growth in the healthcare and food and beverage sectors.
Regional Analysis
Globally, the Asia-Pacific flexible packaging market is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR. It is owing to the rapid growth of end-use industries of flexible packaging, such as food and beverages and medical. Growing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for packed food products will drive this regional market forward. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-quality products with longer shelf life will offer ample growth opportunities for the flexible packaging market. Furthermore, growing initiatives to curb the use of plastics will be opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific flexible packaging market.
Competitors in the Market
- Amcor
- Berry Global Inc.
- Mondi
- Sonoco
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Huhtamaki
- Coveris
- Transcontinental Inc
- Clondalkin
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global flexible packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, Printing, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Material Outlook
- Flexible Plastic
- PE
- BOPP
- CPP
- BOPET
- PA
- PET
- PVC
- EVOH
- Others
- Flexible Paper
- Foil
By Product Outlook
- Bags
- Pouches
- Others
By Printing Outlook
- Flexographic
- Rotogravure
- Others
By Application Outlook
- Consumer Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
By End-User Outlook
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Dairy
- RTE
- Frozen Food
- Tea and Coffee
- Others
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Petfood
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
