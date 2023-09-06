Flexible Packaging Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The “Flexible Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Flexible Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global flexible packaging market size was US$ 161.3 billion in 2021. The global flexible packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 228.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Hot drinks, beauty, home care, and personal care products require flexible packaging. The growing demand for these products will fuel the growth of the global flexible packaging market.

The food industry is witnessing a surging demand for sustainable packaging that assures transparency and food safety. Thus, it will benefit the flexible packaging market during the study period.

Flexible packaging products find their wide applications in the healthcare and personal care segment. The growing demand for novel drugs will drive the overall flexible packaging market forward. In addition, increasing demand for personal care products will accelerate the growth of the flexible packaging market globally.

The challenges associated with the recycling of flexible packaging products may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, stringent regulations aiming to lower the use of plastics will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the flexible packaging market. For instance, the European Commission is planning to make use of recyclable and reusable plastic-based packaging. Thus, the rising focus of governments towards promoting sustainable solutions will fuel the growth of the global sustainable packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The food and Beverage segment holds a significant share in the flexible packaging industry. However, the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions because of the shutdown of factories. The demand for food items, beverages, and healthcare products surged during the pandemic. Thus, the global flexible packaging market witnessed significant growth in the healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific flexible packaging market is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR. It is owing to the rapid growth of end-use industries of flexible packaging, such as food and beverages and medical. Growing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for packed food products will drive this regional market forward. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-quality products with longer shelf life will offer ample growth opportunities for the flexible packaging market. Furthermore, growing initiatives to curb the use of plastics will be opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific flexible packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi

Sonoco

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki

Coveris

Transcontinental Inc

Clondalkin

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global flexible packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, Printing, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Material Outlook

Flexible Plastic

PE BOPP CPP BOPET PA PET PVC EVOH Others

Flexible Paper

Foil

By Product Outlook

Bags

Pouches

Others

By Printing Outlook

Flexographic

Rotogravure

Others

By Application Outlook

Consumer Packaging

Industrial Packaging

By End-User Outlook

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy

RTE

Frozen Food

Tea and Coffee

Others Healthcare Personal Care Petfood



By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

