Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market Share 2023 Top Industry Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2031

The “Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market size was US$ 1,651.6 million in 2021. The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,099.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions is the primary factor driving the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market forward. In today’s world, almost every aircraft uses electronic systems to perform a variety of functions like offering services, tracking and reporting performance measures, and performing within recognized safety constraints. In addition to that, various advanced avionics are capable of managing costs and simplifying maintenance. As a result of such beneficial applications, the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market will grow rapidly.

Growing advancements in commercial aircraft nextgen avionics will fuel the growth of the overall market. For instance, Collins Aerospace is developing next-generation flight control computer systems. The system will have nearly 20 times the processing power of current generation systems. Thus, such advancements will gain significant traction during the analysis period.

Growing initiatives and incentives provided by government bodies to make aerospace safer and more efficient will contribute to the growth of the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. The U.S. government is introducing various plans to modernize its air transportation system. For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) intends to modernize the national airspace system (NAS) through new technologies and methods. These methods aim at enhancing the capacity, flexibility, and resilience of the aircraft. Thus, such efforts by governments will benefit the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.

Growing air passenger traffic will escalate the growth of the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that the total number of commuters carried on scheduled flights increased by 3.65% in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Thus, it will upsurge the demand for efficient commercial aircraft nextgen avionics during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the entire aviation industry. The imposed lockdowns in various countries reduced the air passenger traffic, which resulted in a significant downfall for the overall commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. In addition, this global health emergency also forced avionics parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely stop the activities. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the increasing air passenger traffic in the region. In addition, growing initiatives for improving aviation infrastructure and government initiatives to strengthen the safety of the passengers will contribute to the growth of the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.

Europe is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the presence of prominent airline component manufacturers in the region. In addition to that, growing investment and R&D activities will boost the growth of the European commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.

Competitors in the Market

BAE Systems PLC

Curtiss-Wright

Cobham Limited

General Electric Company

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market segmentation focuses on Systems, Installation Stage, Aircraft, and Region.

By Systems

Flight Management System

Communication System

Electric and Navigation System

Surveillance and Emergency System

Collision Avoidance System

Weather System

Others (Health Monitoring, Tactical System, In-flight Entertainment)

By Installation Stage

Forward Fit

Retrofit

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

