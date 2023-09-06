Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market Share 2023 Top Industry Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2031

The “Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market size was US$ 1,651.6 million in 2021. The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,099.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol745
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions is the primary factor driving the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market forward. In today’s world, almost every aircraft uses electronic systems to perform a variety of functions like offering services, tracking and reporting performance measures, and performing within recognized safety constraints. In addition to that, various advanced avionics are capable of managing costs and simplifying maintenance. As a result of such beneficial applications, the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market will grow rapidly.
Growing advancements in commercial aircraft nextgen avionics will fuel the growth of the overall market. For instance, Collins Aerospace is developing next-generation flight control computer systems. The system will have nearly 20 times the processing power of current generation systems. Thus, such advancements will gain significant traction during the analysis period.
Growing initiatives and incentives provided by government bodies to make aerospace safer and more efficient will contribute to the growth of the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. The U.S. government is introducing various plans to modernize its air transportation system. For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) intends to modernize the national airspace system (NAS) through new technologies and methods. These methods aim at enhancing the capacity, flexibility, and resilience of the aircraft. Thus, such efforts by governments will benefit the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.
Growing air passenger traffic will escalate the growth of the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that the total number of commuters carried on scheduled flights increased by 3.65% in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Thus, it will upsurge the demand for efficient commercial aircraft nextgen avionics during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the entire aviation industry. The imposed lockdowns in various countries reduced the air passenger traffic, which resulted in a significant downfall for the overall commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. In addition, this global health emergency also forced avionics parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely stop the activities. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the increasing air passenger traffic in the region. In addition, growing initiatives for improving aviation infrastructure and government initiatives to strengthen the safety of the passengers will contribute to the growth of the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.
Europe is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the presence of prominent airline component manufacturers in the region. In addition to that, growing investment and R&D activities will boost the growth of the European commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol745
Competitors in the Market
- BAE Systems PLC
- Curtiss-Wright
- Cobham Limited
- General Electric Company
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Safran
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market segmentation focuses on Systems, Installation Stage, Aircraft, and Region.
By Systems
- Flight Management System
- Communication System
- Electric and Navigation System
- Surveillance and Emergency System
- Collision Avoidance System
- Weather System
- Others (Health Monitoring, Tactical System, In-flight Entertainment)
By Installation Stage
- Forward Fit
- Retrofit
By Aircraft Type
- Narrow Body
- Wide Body
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol745
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol745
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
Contact Information:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States
Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)
For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/