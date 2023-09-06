Palo Alto Networks Cements Position in Taiwan With New Local Cloud Infrastructure Investment

New cloud location delivers best-in-class cloud-based cybersecurity platforms to help support customers with their data residency needs

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled its new cloud infrastructure in Taiwan. The investment in a new cloud location gives Taiwanese customers access to the full range of Palo Alto Networks® best-in-class cybersecurity capabilities while allowing storage of their logs within Taiwan, to help customers meet their data location needs.

According to Palo Alto Networks State of Cloud-Native Security 2023 Report , cloud migration is a growing trend around the world. Fifty-three percent of organizations have shifted their cloud workloads to public hosting. In Taiwan, organizations are following a similar trajectory, with the local Financial Supervisory Commission relaxing restrictions on outsourcing domestic and overseas cloud operations, simplifying cloud adoption for financial companies. As Taiwanese organizations expand and embrace the opportunities of the cloud, threat detection and prevention will nevertheless become more difficult, time-consuming and expensive.

The availability of the regionally hosted services is part of Palo Alto Networks ongoing commitment to deliver the most complete set of security services locally for Taiwanese and regional customers. These services help enable customers in Taiwan to balance data location needs with the ability to detect emerging threats, providing a seamless, streamlined security solution operated and delivered within Taiwan.

"As businesses in Taiwan become more familiar with the benefits of cloud computing, they are rapidly moving their operations to the cloud. However, this shift also brings new challenges, such as the need to protect against complex threats and meet customers' data location needs," said James Yu, General Manager for Palo Alto Networks in Taiwan. "The threat landscape is evolving and investing in a new cloud infrastructure in Taiwan is part of our commitment to give our global customers local access to our cybersecurity capabilities while helping them with their data residency needs."

The new Taiwan cloud location will give customers domestic, high-performance access to:

Prisma® Access: Prisma Access is the security service edge (SSE) solution of Prisma SASE, the industry's most complete SASE solution converging network security, SD-WAN and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) into a single cloud-delivered service. With a domestic cloud footprint, Taiwanese customers can bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce with the lowest latency and highest performance in the industry.

Advanced WildFire™: Customers can fully utilize the industry's largest malware prevention engine while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in Taiwan to help meet data residency concerns. Advanced WildFire can be leveraged by the Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Network Security Platform (i.e., Prisma SASE, ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and VM-/CN-Series software firewalls) and Cortex XDR®, which secure a world where any user can work anywhere without restrictions, as well as by third-party products via API.

Cortex XSIAM®: Palo Alto Networks has launched its automation-first platform for the modern SOC, harnessing the power of machine intelligence to transform security operations and radically improve security outcomes. With Cortex XSIAM, Taiwanese customers can now accelerate their SOC transformation while meeting data location preferences.

Cortex XDR: Cortex XDR is the industry's first extended detection and response platform, which integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks through state-of-the-art AI and automation. With the new Taiwan cloud infrastructure, customers can help meet their data residency needs by keeping their logs and analytics in Taiwan.

Cortex XSOAR®: Cortex XSOAR is the Palo Alto Networks security automation and orchestration platform for the modern SOC. XSOAR boosts efficiency by automating and streamlining SOC processes, leveraging extensive integrations and a user-friendly SaaS platform. The XSOAR marketplace offers prebuilt playbooks and integrations, accelerating response times and enhancing overall security operations.

Cortex® Xpanse™: Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse provides active attack surface management, allowing organizations to proactively shrink their attack surface to secure their organization. Utilizing AI-powered playbooks, it identifies and prevents unknown exposures by promptly remediating gaps in the attack surface, enhancing overall security posture and reducing the risk of successful cyberattacks.

Cortex Data Lake: Customers can collect, transform and integrate their enterprise's security data to enable Palo Alto Networks solutions while data logs remain locally.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks regional cloud locations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/regional-cloud-locations

