Hong Kong Life Supports Stage Play "Tuesdays with Morrie" to Promote Positive Outlook on Life and Cultivate a Culture of Literary Appreciation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 September 2023 - Hong Kong Life is always committed to promoting physical and mental health to the public and customers and driving the long-term development of local art culture by supporting different types of artistic creations. Hong Kong Life is honored to be one of the sponsors of the stage play "Tuesdays with Morrie", which is adapted from the world-renowned book "Tuesdays with Morrie". By supporting this stage play, Hong Kong Life aims to inspire audiences to contemplate the true meaning of life and cherish the people and things around us. The play, based on real people and real events documented in Mitch Albom's bestselling book, takes viewers stepping on a life transformation journey.



As one of the sponsors, Hong Kong Life aims to infuse positive energy into the society and introduce the colorful world of stage plays to the public. In the coming months, Hong Kong Life will launch various promotions and engaging activities to complement the play's promotion. Stay tuned for the latest information by following Hong Kong Life's official Facebook page.



The stage play "Tuesdays with Morrie", which is produced by HK Arts, Culture & Creativity Limited (藝文創), has officially unveiled at a press conference on 22 August, 2023. Attendees included Mr. Maurice Lee (李偉民), the Producer, Mr. Dominic Cheung (張可堅), experienced theater worker and director, and Mr. Alex Fong (方力申), renowned artist, venturing into stage performance for the first time. "Tuesdays with Morrie" will grace the stage at the Rita Tong Liu Drama Theater, located in the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, from 3 to 12 November 2023. Tickets will be available for sale through the HK Ticketing starting from 5 September 2023.



The story of "Tuesdays with Morrie" comes from real people and real events. The original book, authored by Mitch Albom, narrates his poignant encounters with the terminally ill professor Morrie Schwartz. Since its publication in 2006, the book has captivated millions of readers worldwide, sold nearly 20 million copies in over 31 languages, adapted to film, television dramas, and stage plays. The Cantonese version of the play was translated by the late talented Mr. Rupert Chan (陳鈞潤).



Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "Hong Kong Life is thrilled to support the stage play 'Tuesdays with Morrie' as part of our ongoing dedication to fostering physical and mental wellness and nurturing the local art development. The play's thought-provoking storyline and exceptional performances of the artists promise to leave a lasting impression to the audiences, encourage self-reflection and appreciation of the meaning of life."



Hashtag: #香港人壽 #HKLife #舞台劇 #相約星期二 #TuesdayswithMorrie





https://www.linkedin.com/company/hklifeinsurance

https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance/

https://www.instagram.com/hklifeinsurance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we provide comprehensive insurance products and quality services to customers.

