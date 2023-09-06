Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New cruise liner to service Kaohsiung-Penghu route in Taiwan

Cruise liner offering first-class cabins and other amenities for popular route

  171
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/06 11:26
Penghu to make maiden voyage Wednesday evening. (Taiwan Navigation photo)

Penghu to make maiden voyage Wednesday evening. (Taiwan Navigation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The maiden voyage of the Penghu cruise liner operating a regular route from Kaohsiung Port to Magong Port is scheduled to take place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 6), per Liberty Times.

The new ship replaces the Tai-Hwa, a mixed-use cargo and passenger ship that plied a similar route for 34 years before being decommissioned on Aug. 23. The Penghu's maiden voyage was delayed by Typhoon Haikui, though the operator, Taiwan Navigation, expressed confidence the voyage would take place this evening.

New cruise liner to service Kaohsiung-Penghu route in Taiwan
Comfortable cabins aboard the Penghu. (Taiwan Navigation photo)

Taiwan Navigation Chair Liu Wen-ching (劉文慶) thanked the Cabinet for their support of the new cruise liner and gave special thanks to Penghu's DPP Legislator Yang Yao (楊曜) and Ministry of Transportation and Communications Maritime Port Bureau Director-General Yeh Hsieh-lung (葉協隆) for allowing the Penghu cruise liner to operate after just two years of planning.

Taiwan Navigation released photos of the new ship, showing off minimalist designs for first class, business class, and economy class cabins. Many cabins resemble hotel accommodations and are outfitted with beds, tables, chairs, and other amenities.

Liu noted that the Penghu is the first passenger ship in Taiwan to introduce aesthetic design, which was overseen by JC. Architecture & Design, who is also known for Taiwan Railways "Tomorrow" train, which won multiple international design awards.

New cruise liner to service Kaohsiung-Penghu route in Taiwan
New cruise ship is ready to make maiden voyage. (Taiwan Navigation photo)

The launch of the Penghu is also a major step in the government’s promotion of the Taiwan Hi tourism campaign, attracting more visitors to outlying islands such as Penghu, Lanyu, and Green Island through improved tourism facilities such as upgraded marine passenger terminals at major ports.

Liu said the launch of Penghu will not only benefit Taiwanese with more convenient travel between Kaohsiung and Magong, but will also stimulate Taiwan's tourism, ushering in a new era of comfortable and enjoyable marine transportation.

New cruise liner to service Kaohsiung-Penghu route in Taiwan
Specious seating areas aboard the Penghu. (Taiwan Navigation photo)
Penghu Archipelago
Magong
Kaohsiung Harbor
Penghu's DPP Legislator Yang Yao
Taiwan Navigation Chairman Liu Wen-ching (劉文慶)
Taiwan Hi
Typhoon Haikui

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Haikui causes estimated NT$600 million in agricultural losses in eastern Taiwan
Typhoon Haikui causes estimated NT$600 million in agricultural losses in eastern Taiwan
2023/09/05 10:31
Kaohsiung, Yilan, and Taitung announce partial closures in wake of Typhoon Haikui
Kaohsiung, Yilan, and Taitung announce partial closures in wake of Typhoon Haikui
2023/09/05 10:02
78 injured, 217,000 households lost power in Taiwan due to Typhoon Haikui
78 injured, 217,000 households lost power in Taiwan due to Typhoon Haikui
2023/09/04 15:59
Videos show power of Typhoon Haikui in Taiwan
Videos show power of Typhoon Haikui in Taiwan
2023/09/04 13:33
Heavy rain advisories issued across Taiwan for Typhoon Haikui
Heavy rain advisories issued across Taiwan for Typhoon Haikui
2023/09/04 11:14