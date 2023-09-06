Taiwan's representative to Ireland calls on UN for greater inclusion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Representative to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) has appealed to the U.N. to include Taiwan more.

In an op-ed published on the online media outlet Gript on Monday (Sept. 5), Yang chose the metaphor of the enduring Irish tradition of keeping a light in windows during Christmas to urge the U.N. to grant Taiwan greater inclusion in U.N. meetings before allowing the nation to formally join the organization, CNA reported.

Yang acknowledged the significant international support Taiwan has received for its development but said that despite the nation’s successes, Taiwan remains excluded from the United Nations. Yang expressed Taiwan's desire to be a part of the U.N. system, but recognized that this objective “will not happen overnight.”

Despite more than 170 countries and regions recognizing Taiwanese passports, Taiwan's citizens and media face obstacles to accessing the U.N., covering its events, and participating in conferences. Yang argued that addressing these issues is essential to uphold the organization’s core value of inclusiveness.

The U.N. General Assembly passed Resolution 2758 on Oct. 25, 1971, which replaced Taiwan, under its official Republic of China name, with the People's Republic of China as a permanent member of the U.N.'s Security Council.

Yang pointed out the U.N.'s silence on threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. While many European countries, including Ireland, have expressed concerns about cross-strait tensions, Yang called on the U.N. to take action.

The diplomat advocated for improving Taiwan's participation in discussions within the U.N. He noted that many vital global issues, such as climate change and sustainable development, are debated in technical meetings and discussions within the United Nations system.

These issues necessitate global collaboration and involvement, and Yang argued that even without a formal U.N. seat, Taiwan can make a positive contribution.

Yang highlighted the U.N.'s longstanding accommodation of pressure from China, which he said resulted in the persistent misinterpretation of U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758. Yang wrote it is the main reason why Taiwan was improperly excluded from the U.N.

Resolution 2758, said Yang, “has nothing to do with Taiwan” and does not authorize the People's Republic of China to represent Taiwan at the United Nations. He explained that the “Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan” and, “Taiwan is certainly not willing to be ruled by a dictatorship in the future.”

Several voices echo Yang’s position including the American policy thinktank, The German Marshal Fund. An article on the organization’s website quotes China’s former premier Zhou Enlai who had commented if Resolution 2758 passed “the status of Taiwan is not yet decided.”

Yang closed by affirming Taiwan's commitment to continued progress and global contributions. He expressed hope that the U.N. take a page out of ancient Irish tradition, consider his suggestions, and leave a light for Taiwan.