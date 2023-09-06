Taiwan Lottery to boost Mid-Autumn Festival jackpots by NT$660 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Lottery on Tuesday (Sept. 5) announced it will raise lottery jackpots by more than NT$600 million (US$18.7 million) for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

This year's festival falls on Sept. 29. For the Mid-Autumn Festival special addition to the Grand Lottery (大樂透), starting from Sept.12, the lottery will introduce an additional "100 sets of NT$1 million" prize category during the promotional period, reported TVBS.

In addition to the regular Grand Lottery numbers drawn for that specific period, if a person's lottery ticket matches all six numbers of any of the 100 sets of promotional winning numbers, they will win NT$1 million. If there are multiple winners for the same set of numbers, the NT$1 million prize will be divided equally among the winning tickets.

If all 100 sets are not fully matched, the remaining sets will be drawn in subsequent periods until all 100 sets are given out or until Oct. 20.

Taiwan Lottery said that since 2018, the Grand Lottery has featured the NT$1 million prize for the Mid-Autumn Festival. By 2022, there had been 612 winners of the prize in all 22 counties and cities nationwide.

As for the Power Lottery (威力彩), from Sept. 11 to Nov. 9, if the cumulative jackpot amount from previous drawings does not reach NT$400 million, the jackpot for the current drawing will be increased by an additional NT$200 million. The jackpot will only be raised once during this promotional period.

For the "39 Lehecai" (39樂合彩), which holds drawings every Monday to Saturday, the single-ticket prize for the "Er He" (二合) game will increase from NT$1,125 to NT$1,500 from Sept. 11 - 30.

For the Bingo Bingo (BINGO BINGO賓果賓果) lottery, which has drawings every five minutes, there will be a continuous 16-day promotion from Sept. 29 to Oct. 14, with the prize multiplier for the "Guess the Size" game increasing from six times to seven times.

Additionally, for the "Guess Odd or Even" game, if a player correctly guesses "Odd" or "Even," the prize multiplier will also increase from six times to seven times.