ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame Successfully Launched at Eslite Bookstore







Upholding deep business spirits, taking root across the country, and expanding its mission throughout the world, "ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame" is a hardcover monumental work that promotes the entrepreneurial spirit and sets an industry-high standard. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 6 September 2023 - On August 23, 2023, the "ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame" was successfully launched at the Eslite Bookstore (KL The Starhill).



As Malaysia's first book with more than 500 pages of interviews featuring over 100 outstanding entrepreneurs, the "ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame" aspires to become a leader among global companies. Its purpose and goal are to lead enterprises in developing international markets and creating value through elite enterprises to promote economic benefits within the business community.





This new book launch event invited three influential entrepreneurs in Malaysia: Dang Tai Luk, Founder of Mynews Holdings Berhad; Elyna Tan, CEO of Paradise (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Boss James, Managing Director of Berjaya Mega Motors Enterprise Sdn Bhd, to conduct a themed forum on "Brand Innovation and Inheritance."



The forum centered around five themes: "Brand Social Influence," "Brand Cultural Inheritance," "Brand Innovation Journey," "Brand Agile Innovation," and "Brand Power." In the fiercely competitive market, everything is changing—the times are changing, technology is changing—the only constant is change. Therefore, brand innovation and inheritance are particularly important. The three guests shared insights on brand innovation and inheritance with humor and professionalism, greatly benefiting the attendees.



After the event, guests were also invited to The Chamber, Starhill, for in-depth exchanges with entrepreneurs, discussing more business wisdom and experiences, and jointly building a glorious chapter for future business.



The "ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame" will be distributed throughout nationwide and will be placed in airline VIP lounges, major Chinese businessmen's trade unions, more than 60 Chinese independent high school libraries and related institutions to allow the listed entrepreneurs and group, organization, or association leaders to receive more recognition and honors and gain greater visibility.



Nominations are now open for the "ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame 2023".



Nominations are now open for the "ShangHai Elite Entrepreneur Book of Fame 2023". Those interested in nominating candidates can contact Martin Lim, ShangHai General Manager (+6018-292 5923) or email info@shanghai.com.my . For more details, please visit the official website https://www.bookoffame.biz/

About ShangHai Business Media

"ShangHai Business Media" was founded in the year 1979, is the first Chinese Business Magazine Media in Malaysia, which is also the World's Oldest Chinese Business Magazine Media. In the year 2018, ShangHai Business Media has successfully transformed from traditional printed copy business media into digital business media, aims to provide entrepreneurs with the highest quality and high-end business communication platform.

