Eswatini signs 3 agreements with Taiwan upon President Tsai's arrival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Eswatini finalized three deals on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) joined Eswatini’s King Mswati III in overseeing the signing of three agreements on energy security cooperation, women’s empowerment, and establishing a sister city relationship between Kaohsiung and Eswatini’s capital, Mbabane, per Liberty Times. Tsai arrived in the southern African country earlier on Tuesday.

King Mswati III said in a speech that the agreements mark significant milestones in the ongoing cooperation between the two nations. He also emphasized the importance of his people gaining a deeper understanding of how to transform Eswatini into a first-world country, with Taiwan serving as an exemplary model of a first-world nation characterized by freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and industrialization.

The king also pledged to continue to advocating for Taiwan's participation in all U.N. agencies to allow Taiwan to engage with the world. Tsai’s visit is a demonstration of the robust and enduring friendship between the two countries, he said.

In her address, Tsai extended congratulations to Eswatini on its 55th National Day and the 55th anniversary of Taiwan-Eswatini relations. She thanked the African nation for its longstanding support of Taiwan's international participation and highlighted the enduring friendship and mutual support between them.

Prior to her departure, Tsai said her trip aimed to celebrate bilateral friendship and promote sustainable cooperation. She called Eswatini “a steadfast friend” to Taiwan in Africa and said that its unwavering support has given Taiwan the confidence and strength to continue contributing to the world.

The president will be in the nation from Sept. 5-8, during which she will attend a royal dinner and meet with Taiwanese groups working in the country in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and women’s rights.

On Monday (Sept. 4), more than 80 parliamentarians from 11 African countries, including South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, and Somaliland, issued a joint statement welcoming Tsai to Eswatini.