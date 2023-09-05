Alexa
Man arrested with M16 assault rifle in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

Man suspected to be in drugs trade, also arrested with automatic pistols, ammo

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/05 20:37
Police display the weapon found in the suspect's car. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man police suspect of being involved in the drugs trade has been arrested in Kaohsiung transporting an M16 assault rifle and two automatic pistols in the boot of his car.

Police said Tuesday (Sept. 5) the man, surnamed Wu (吳), was arrested in early July, after they acted on a tip off received by the Ministry of the Interior and launched a search, per CNA. Wu was arrested at gunpoint in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District with an M16 rifle, two Turkish 9-millimeter machine pistols, ammunition for both, and about 20 shotgun shells.

Police called the discovery of the M16 rifle rare, and said the origin of the weapon is being investigated. In Taiwan the charge of transporting illegal firearms carries with it a sentence of five years to life imprisonment, as well as a fine of up to NT$10 million (US$310,000).
