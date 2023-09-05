South Africa opener Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after upcoming Cricket World Cup

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock was selected Tuesday in South Africa's 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup for what will be his last tournament before retiring from one-day internationals.

The 30-year-old opener has already quit test cricket so it leaves him only available for his country in the Twenty20 format.

The World Cup squad will be captained by Temba Bavuma and includes eight players who have never played at the tournament before.

The Proteas, ranked No. 6 for men's ODIs, have never reached the final of the 50-over World Cup. They got to the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

