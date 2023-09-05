Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwest Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked southwest Taiwan at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 13.2 kilometers northeast of Chiayi County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 8.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Chiayi City and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 4 was recorded in Yunlin County, Tainan City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Taichung City, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Penghu County, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Hsinchu County, and Taoyuan City. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Yilan County, Hsinchu City, and New Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.