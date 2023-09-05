Taiwanese man murdered near Chiayi police station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 28-year-old man surnamed Qian (錢) died in Chiayi after he was abducted and beaten on Monday (Sept. 4).

It is suspected the brutal attack was related to a debt. Qian had previously been attacked for not repaying his debts on time.

The incident took place near the "Three Mom Stinky Pot" restaurant by Chiayi County Police Station, UDN reported.

Authorities said that Qian, a resident of Baihe in Tainan City, had borrowed NT$50,000 (US$1570) from a micro-loan company in Dongshan District, Tainan. Despite agreeing to regular repayments, he had fallen into arrears.

On the night of the incident, Qian was riding a motorcycle with his girlfriend when they were intercepted by four individuals—one female and three males. The assailants forced Qian into a white sedan.

According to reports, the abductors drove him for an hour to Yijhu Township, where over 10 assailants beat him. Qian was then abandoned on a remote road in Lucao Township.

He was found not breathing and without a pulse in a field in Lucao Township. He had abrasions on his elbows and there were signs of vomiting.

Police arrived on the scene ahead of the ambulance and performed CPR. Firefighters then arrived and used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive Qian. He was taken to Chiayi Chang Gung Hospital for emergency treatment, but to no avail.

The police have formed a task force to investigate, and several suspects, including two minors, have handed themselves in. The authorities continue to search for the main suspect and will file charges of intentional homicide.