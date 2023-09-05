Taiwan Navy to receive new rescue ship next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new rescue ship will be delivered to the Navy in January, according to sources familiar with the matter.

CSBC Corporation was commissioned by the military to build the vessel in 2021 under the defense ministry’s “Anhai Project,” CNA reported.

Then-Navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) said at the time of commissioning the new rescue ship was a crucial project for the Navy and served as a prime example of the government's domestic shipbuilding policy. It will be responsible for carrying out maritime rescue and towing malfunctioning ships, Liu said.

Additionally, it will be capable of participating in international joint search and rescue operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, he said.

The new ship measures 87 meters in length and 15.5 meters wide, has a full-load displacement of 3,250 tons, and has a maximum cruising speed of 18 knots (33 kph). The vessel can also carry specialized equipment, including a diving system and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The diving system is capable of operating at depths of up to 100 meters, while the ROV system can be used at depths of up to 500 meters, significantly enhancing the navy's rescue capabilities.

The Navy allocated a budget of NT$3.66 billion (US$114.6 million) for the development of the ship, spanning from 2019-2024.

The Taiwan Navy currently has one Panshih-class fast combat support ship, which has military transport, maritime rescue, and humanitarian assistance capabilities.