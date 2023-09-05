Intel mini-PCs now part of Taiwan’s Asus product lineup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus announced Sept. 1 that Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) mini-PC lineup is now officially part of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s products.

“NUC becomes a proud member of the Asus product lineup,” Asus said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Asus NUC line includes several NUC PCs, in addition to NUC computing elements based on Intel’s processors, according to Tom’s Hardware.

The Asus NUC series has several mini-PCs for small office/home office, business, gaming, edge computing, and professional applications, per Tom’s Hardware. Asus will also continue offering NUC compute elements made to build commercial and special-purpose applications, the report said.

The mini-PCs on the Asus website are all based on Intel’s 13th Generation Core “Raptor Lake” processors, Tom’s Hardware said.

Intel first announced the deal to have Asus manufacture, sell, and support the 10th-13th generation of its NUC products as well as development work on future product designs on July 18. Intel’s licensing agreement with Asus is non-exclusive.