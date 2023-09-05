Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market Path to Progress: 2031 Market Insights and Forecast

Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Overview

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, including market size, growth projections, key drivers, challenges, segmentation, and the competitive landscape.

How expansive is the aftermarket pertaining to Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) ?

Market Size and Growth: In 2021, the Asia Pacific IIoT market was valued at USD 23,678.9 million , and it’s projected to reach USD 46,188.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030.

Definition: The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) involves the use of smart sensors and actuators to enhance industrial and manufacturing processes. The market's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud platforms in the industrial sector and the rising use of IoT devices to optimize operational efficiency. However, threats like IoT malware and ransomware may hinder market growth.

Growth Influencers:

1. Rising Adoption of IoT Devices to Optimize Operational Efficiency

Manufacturers across various industries are increasingly adopting IoT devices to optimize their operational efficiency. These devices improve production quality, reduce machine downtime, and enable cost-effective measures. According to IIoT World, manufacturers shifting to digital processes and adopting IIoT products experienced an 82% increase in efficiency and 49% fewer defects as of June 2019. IIoT also ensures maximum accountability and transparency, driving the adoption of IoT devices for operational optimization.

Market Segmentation

The Asia Pacific IIoT market is segmented based on components, connectivity, and end-users.

Component Hardware Sensors Cameras Distributed Control Systems Industrial Robotics

Solutions Equipment Utilization Monitoring Predictive Maintenance Production Quality Control Inventory Management Connected Logistics Real-Time Industrial Asset Tracking and Management

Services Professional Services Managed Services

Solutions Segment: Expected to dominate with the highest market share in 2021, driven by the increasing use of IIoT solutions in predictive maintenance and inventory management. The hardware segment is estimated to surpass USD 10,000 million by 2025, with industrial robotics leading the way. Within the services segment, managed services are expected to generate around USD 15,000 million by 2027, driven by adoption in SMEs. Connectivity Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Field Technology

Wireless Technology Segment: Anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand in consumer-oriented sectors.

End-User Healthcare

Education Institutes

BFSI

Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Construction

Real Estate

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Smart Cities

IT & Telecommunication

Agriculture

Automotive Segment: Estimated to hold the largest market share of approximately 18% in 2021, owing to the tremendous growth of the automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region. The retail segment presents an opportunity of over USD 3,500 million during 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for automation.

Country Overview

By country, the Asia Pacific IIoT market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, ASEAN, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. ASEAN includes Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Rest of ASEAN.

China Segment: Estimated to hold the largest market share of around 40% in 2021 due to low production costs.

Estimated to hold the largest market share of around 40% in 2021 due to low production costs. India: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period, driven by the presence of major players.

Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period, driven by the presence of major players. ASEAN Region: Thailand is estimated to account for the largest market share, reaching around USD 30 billion in 2021, thanks to the high adoption of technologically advanced products.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the Asia Pacific IIoT market include ABB Ability, Aveva Wonderware, Axzon, Cisco IoT, Fanuc Field System, GE Digital, HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM, Intel Corporation, KUKA AG, Linx Asia Pacific Manufacturing, Rockwell Automation, Inc, ORANGE, Plataine, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and other prominent players. The top five players in China, India, and Japan hold cumulative market shares of over 25%, 55%, and 85%, respectively.

Strategic Initiatives: Leading players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, IBM added LG Electronics to its Quantum Network to explore offerings for the AI and IoT markets, expanding its product portfolio.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on prominent market players.

Comprehensive information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

