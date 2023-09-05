Two dolphins rescued after stranding in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dolphin stranded on Tainan’s Gold Coast was found by beachcombers on Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning.

Passersby gathered and tried to push the stranded dolphin back into the ocean, though their efforts were in vain. The dolphin appeared weak and confused, and was washed back onshore again due to strong waves, per Liberty Times.

The fire department and Coast Guard were contacted and soon arrived at the scene to assist the stranded cetacean. They first worked to calm the dolphin and keep it hydrated with a wet cloth draped on the dolphin, which also prevented sea water from entering the dolphin's blowhole.

For additional assistance, National Cheng Kung University's Marine Biology and Cetacean Research Center was contacted and quickly identified the stranded dolphin as a 2-meter Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin.



Fraser's dolphin becomes stranded in Tainan after passing typhoon. (Coast Guard photo)

Meanwhile, at nearby Tainan’s Chin Tsao Lun Coast, a 2.52 meter Fraser’s dolphin also became stranded on the beach. Help from the Coast Guard and public allowed both dolphins to be brought back to NCKU's Marine Biology and Cetacean Research Center for evaluation and observation.

The Coast Guard reminded the public of "3 do's and 4 don'ts" when it comes to assisting stranded dolphins. The do's include straightening the dolphin, moisturizing the skin, and making a note of the dolphin's breathing and heartbeat.

As for the don'ts, do not let the dolphin (or whale) experience continued exposed to wind or sun, do not stand too close to the head or tail of the dolphin, do not push or pull the dolphin, and do not make too much noise.

Those who are the first to encounter a stranded dolphin stranded should call the "118" coast patrol hotline, a d trained personnel will be dispatched to the site.