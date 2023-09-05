Packaging for Sustainability: Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market 2023

The Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market 2023 Report offers a profound analysis of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market. The report highlights well known performers from the global And Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Paper & Paperboard Packaging investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Target Audience of Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Suppliers, Channel Partners, Production Companies, Market Consultants, Marketing Authorities, Research Institutions, Subject Matter Experts, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Overview: The paper and paperboard packaging market offers sustainable and customizable packaging solutions for various industries, including food, beverages, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Paper and paperboard packaging are preferred for their recyclability and eco-friendliness. Market growth is driven by consumer preferences for sustainable packaging, regulatory initiatives, and the demand for innovative designs. Manufacturers focus on material innovation, printing capabilities, and supply chain optimization. Collaboration between packaging manufacturers, brand owners, and sustainability organizations influences product development and market expansion.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Key Takeaways:

Packaging solutions: Paper and paperboard packaging materials are used for a wide range of products, from food to electronics.

Sustainability: These materials are renewable and recyclable, contributing to environmentally friendly packaging choices.

Customizability: Paper and paperboard packaging can be easily printed, cut, and shaped to meet specific branding and design needs.

Protection and presentation: These packaging materials provide protection during transportation while presenting products attractively to consumers.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Growth: The Paper & Paperboard Packaging market has experienced growth driven by sustainability trends and the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Paper and paperboard packaging materials are renewable and biodegradable, making them appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. The growth of e-commerce and innovations in packaging designs have further contributed to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segmentation:

Global paper & paperboard packaging market segmentation by grade:

Coated Unbleached ‘kraft’ Paperboard

White Line Chipboard (WLC)

Label Paper

Folding Box Board (FBB)

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Others

Global paper & paperboard packaging market segmentation by application:

Food

Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Home Care

Others

Global paper & paperboard packaging market segmentation by type are:

Corrugated box

Boxboard

Flexible paper packaging

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amcor Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

ITC Ltd.

DS Smith Plc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Mondi Group

Metsa Group

RockTenn Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Trends: The paper and paperboard packaging market is experiencing shifts towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Consumer awareness and regulatory pressures are driving the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials. Trends include innovative packaging designs, digital printing for personalization, and supply chain transparency.

