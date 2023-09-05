Taiwan presidential hopeful Terry Gou says he will pick female running mate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou (郭台銘), who announced his bid for the Taiwan presidency in late August, has said he will pick a woman who is more capable than himself as his running mate.

CNA reported that Gou, who is running as an independent, described his requirements at Dongmen Market in Taipei on Tuesday (Sept. 5). He said he will pick a candidate in the near future who, in addition to the other requirements, will be less politically aligned.

Meanwhile, actress Fan Yueh-chuan (范月娟) suggested that TV presenter Chia Yeong-chieh (賈永婕) should “report to Chairman Gou’s staff” to serve as his deputy. Chia has not responded to the suggestion, though fulfills some of Gou’s criteria, and is not currently working in politics.

On Sept. 1 legislator Ciwas Ali (高金素梅) quashed rumors that she had been in contact with Gou regarding serving as his running mate. “Who is (Gou’s) team? I really don’t know, and no one has asked me,” she said, per CTI News.

Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in June that a presidential run with Gou would be “impossible." Meanwhile, Taiwan’s major opposition party the Kuomintang said Gou’s decision to enter the race was “extremely regrettable.”

If Gou picks a woman as his running mate and wins the presidential election, his vice president would become the second Taiwanese woman to serve as vice president, after Anette Lu (呂秀蓮), who served as Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) deputy between 2000 and 2008.