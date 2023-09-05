Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan praises positive impact of New Southbound Policy

Bilateral trade with 18 countries has surged since 2016

  284
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/05 14:16
File photo of MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi. 

File photo of MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Tuesday (Sept. 5) praised the impact of the New Southbound Policy on Taiwan’s foreign trade and investment relations.

The government launched the policy in 2016 to reduce the economy’s dependence on China, given its repeated threats of military force. The policy proposed closer economic, cultural and education ties with 18 countries from India to Australia, and New Zealand.

At a forum in Taipei City on Tuesday, MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) identified the benefits the country had drawn from seven years of New Southbound Policy, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The policy has brought explosive growth to trade between Taiwan and the New Southbound countries, and strengthened bilateral relations, he said.

In 2022, trade reached US$180.3 billion (NT$5.75 trillion), with Taiwan’s exports to the 18 countries totaling US$96.9 billion, in both cases breaking records. Investments by Taiwanese businesses in the New Southbound Policy countries had surged by 120% since 2016, according to Chen.

Companies from Taiwan were active in circuit board printing in Thailand, electronics in north Vietnam, new energy in Indonesia, and chips packaging in Malaysia, the vice minister said. In order to minimize risk, global supply chains were adjusting and moving into Southeast Asia, where Taiwan had an advantage by having invested there early, Chen told the forum.
New Southbound Policy
Southeast Asia
overseas investment
foreign trade
supply chains
global supply chains
MOEA
Chen Chern-chyi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan emphasizes green energy cooperation with Vietnam
Taiwan emphasizes green energy cooperation with Vietnam
2023/08/29 17:46
Supply chain impacts on Taiwan’s SMEs' ESG programs
Supply chain impacts on Taiwan’s SMEs' ESG programs
2023/08/28 14:12
Four Pacific Islands leaders arrive in Vanuatu amid political crisis
Four Pacific Islands leaders arrive in Vanuatu amid political crisis
2023/08/23 10:45
Taiwan hosts 36th Joint Conference of ROC-Australia and Australia-Taiwan Business Councils
Taiwan hosts 36th Joint Conference of ROC-Australia and Australia-Taiwan Business Councils
2023/08/15 10:01
Taiwan Central Bank governor fears US sanctions over trade surplus
Taiwan Central Bank governor fears US sanctions over trade surplus
2023/07/29 14:26