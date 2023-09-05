Machine Tools Market Charting Progress: 2031 Market Growth and Forecast 2023

What is the scale of the Machine Tools aftermarket?

In this report, we delve into the dynamics of the global machine tools market, examining its current state, growth influencers, market segments, regional landscape, and competitive landscape.

Market Snapshot

Market Size and Growth: The global machine tools market was valued at USD 69,855.2 Million in 2020, with a projected growth to reach USD 95,169.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

In 2020, the market volume for machine tools reached 4,374.68 thousand tons.

Machine tools encompass a range of machines used in the handling of metal and rigid materials, including processes such as cutting, drilling, grinding, and more.

Machine tools encompass a range of machines used in the handling of metal and rigid materials, including processes such as cutting, drilling, grinding, and more. Growth Drivers: Favorable government regulations, increased demand in emerging markets, and technological advancements are driving market growth.

Factors Fueling Growth

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies for Manufacturing Sector Regulatory Framework in India: India, for instance, benefits from a robust regulatory framework supported by institutions like the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment. Policies such as the National Policy on Safety, Health & Environment at Workplace 2009 and National Capital Goods Policy 2016 promote standards compliance, exports, domestic production, technology improvement, and skill development. Increased Demand in Emerging Markets Primary User Industries: The demand for machine tools is primarily driven by manufacturers of capital goods, consumer durables, and automotive products. Emerging markets like China and India host a significant portion of these industries, propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global machine tools market is segmented based on product type, automation type, industry, and sales channel.

Product Type Machining Centers: This segment holds the largest market share at around 20%, driven by the expansion of metalworking industries globally.

This segment holds the largest market share at around 20%, driven by the expansion of metalworking industries globally. Milling Machine: Anticipated to grow rapidly due to increased demand in metalworking industries. Automation Type CNC Machine Tools: This segment dominates the market due to growing demand for product innovation and productivity improvements.

This segment dominates the market due to growing demand for product innovation and productivity improvements. Conventional Machine Tools: Expected to exhibit significant growth as well.

Industry Automotive: Expected to account for the largest market share, driven by technology integration like IoT, robotics, and AI.

Expected to account for the largest market share, driven by technology integration like IoT, robotics, and AI. Industrial: Anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 4.5%. Sales Channel Dealers and Distributors: This segment holds the largest market share, with the presence of numerous dealers and distributors supporting market growth.

This segment holds the largest market share, with the presence of numerous dealers and distributors supporting market growth. Events and Exhibitions: An important channel for market exposure.

Regional Landscape

The global machine tools market is divided into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific: The region leads with a market share of around 54%, driven by fast-emerging economies like China and India. Initiatives like “Made in China 2025” and “Make in India” further boost growth.

The region leads with a market share of around 54%, driven by fast-emerging economies like China and India. Initiatives like “Made in China 2025” and “Make in India” further boost growth. Europe: Expected to hold the second-largest market share, with growing demand from industries such as oil & energy, automotive, and aerospace & defense.

Expected to hold the second-largest market share, with growing demand from industries such as oil & energy, automotive, and aerospace & defense. North America: Estimated to witness significant growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global machine tools market include Ace Micromatic Group, AMADA Co., Ltd., CHIRON Group SE, and others. The cumulative market share of the top sixteen players is approximately 31%. These players engage in partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Example: In August 2020, the Chiron Group acquired Mecatis SA, a company specializing in small, high-precision machining centers.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Detailed information on prominent players in the market.

Detailed information on prominent players in the market. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches.

Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and breakthroughs.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Market Size and Forecast?

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market?

Promising Investment Areas?

Technology Trends and Regulations?

Market Share of Leading Players?

Favorable Market Entry Strategies?

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

