India Rice Milling Market Momentum: 2031 Key Segments’ Trajectory

What size does the India Rice Milling aftermarket encompass?

This report provides insights into the India Rice Milling market, analyzing its current state, growth factors, market segments, competitive landscape, and key industry players.

Market Snapshot

Market Size and Growth: In 2020, the India Rice Milling market was valued at USD 62.8 Million , and it’s projected to reach USD 77.7 Million by 2027, with an estimated growth rate of 3.1% .

Definition: Rice milling is a post-production process involving the rubbing of rice surfaces against each other, facilitated by mystified air as a lubricant.

Rice milling is a post-production process involving the rubbing of rice surfaces against each other, facilitated by mystified air as a lubricant. Drivers of Growth: Key factors driving market growth include increased investment in technology upgrades and modernization of rice mills, along with supportive government policies and schemes. However, the market faces challenges related to significant initial investments.

Factors Fueling Growth

Supportive Government Policies and Schemes Price Support to Paddy: In 2020, the Government of India extended price support to paddy through State Procuring Agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). This support provides rice producers with alternatives to sell their produce at minimum support prices or in the open market, benefiting them.

Market Segmentation

The India Rice Milling market is segmented based on equipment and capacity.

Equipment Rice Whitening Machinery: Expected to hold the largest market share due to its essential role in removing bran from rice crops.

Pre-Cleaner Machinery, Paddy Separator Machinery, Length Grader Machinery, Others: Additional equipment segments contributing to market growth. Capacity 1 to 10 Tons: Estimated to hold the largest market share, driven by high demand for rice milling machines with this capacity.

Estimated to hold the largest market share, driven by high demand for rice milling machines with this capacity. 10 to 20 Tons, More than 20 Tons: These segments are also expected to witness significant growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the India Rice Milling market include Bühler India, G.G., Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipment, Patkar Engineers, and other prominent players.

Market Share: The top 5 players in the market collectively hold approximately 52% of the market share.

Example: In January 2021, Buhler acquired Design Corrugating Companies, expanding its service center locations. This acquisition bolstered Buhler's presence in roller mill and equipment services in the United States. Example: In September 2019, Satake Corporation launched SYSTEM 3.0 in Asia and Africa, a semi-assembled rice milling plant. This comprehensive solution incorporates receiving, pre-cleaning, husking, milling, optical sorting, and packing stage equipment, strengthening Satake's overseas product brand, REACH.

Key Insights from the Report

Key Questions Answered by the Report

