Used and Refurbished Robots Market Future in Focus: 2031 Market Share and Projections

What’s the magnitude of the Used and Refurbished Robots aftermarket?

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global used and refurbished robots market, including its current status, growth drivers, market segments, competitive landscape, and key industry players.

Market Snapshot

Market Size and Growth: In 2020, the global used and refurbished robots market was valued at USD 1,581.5 million , and it is projected to reach USD 3,618.9 million by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 10.9% . The market volume in 2020 was approximately 51,445 units.

Used and refurbished robots offer cost-effective solutions for various automation needs, attracting end-users seeking competitive prices.

Used and refurbished robots offer cost-effective solutions for various automation needs, attracting end-users seeking competitive prices. Growth Drivers: The market experiences significant growth due to the expansion of industrial automation and the cost advantages offered by used and refurbished robots over new counterparts.

Factors Fueling Growth

Growth in Industrial Automation Industrial IoT (IIoT): The rise of IIoT, especially in factory automation, is driving the adoption of used and refurbished robots. Companies are leveraging advanced technologies in industrial automation to cater to global stakeholders and end-users. Price Benefits Over New Industrial Robots Cost-Effective Solutions: The market is witnessing substantial growth because of the cost-effectiveness of used robots. Major players in the industry focus on providing reconditioned robots to price-conscious new entrants and startup manufacturers. As industries prioritize automation over manual processes, the cost advantage of used robots further enhances their appeal.

Market Segmentation

The global used and refurbished robots market is segmented into two main categories: type and application.

Type Used Robots

Refurbished Robots

Refurbished Robots Segment: Holds the largest market share, with the volume expected to exceed 71,000 units in 2027 due to growing acceptance and an increasing number of vendors. The used robots segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Application Material Handling and Logistics

Assembly Line

Welding

Painting

Assembly Line Segment: Dominates with a share of approximately 37% during the base year, driven by the increasing use of refurbished robots in assembly line functions. The welding application is expected to reach a market volume of 24,000 units in 2028.

Regional Overview

The global used and refurbished robots market is divided into regions, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific: Expected to hold the largest market share, driven by increasing automation in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The region is also anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.4%. The presence of numerous used robots, considering their average lifetime of 8 to 10 years, contributes significantly to the market’s growth.

Expected to hold the largest market share, driven by increasing automation in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The region is also anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.4%. The presence of numerous used robots, considering their average lifetime of 8 to 10 years, contributes significantly to the market’s growth. Europe: Expected to grow at a substantial rate, with rising awareness regarding refurbished and used robots.

Expected to grow at a substantial rate, with rising awareness regarding refurbished and used robots. North America: Anticipated to witness considerable growth.

Anticipated to witness considerable growth. Middle East and Africa: The market value for used and refurbished robots is projected to exceed USD 18.5 million in 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global used and refurbished robots market include Autotech Robotics, Eurobots, Global Robots, CyberWeld, IRSA ROBOTICS, Surplex, IRS Robotics, and FANUC Corporation, among others.

Market Share: The top seven players collectively hold approximately 23% of the market share.

The top seven players collectively hold approximately 23% of the market share. Strategic Moves: Leading players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their market presence. Example: In July 2021, FANUC Corporation, a prominent supplier of automation technology, celebrated the production of its 750,000th industrial robot. The company produces around 8,000 industrial robots monthly at its factories in Japan.

Leading players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their market presence.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Detailed information on prominent market players.

Detailed information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches.

Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

Information on future technologies and R&D activities. Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of used and refurbished robots.

Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of used and refurbished robots. Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components, cost analysis, unit cost analysis, and component cost analysis for used and refurbished robots.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Market Size and Forecast?

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market?

Promising Investment Areas?

Technology Trends and Regulatory Frameworks?

Market Share of Leading Players?

Favorable Market Entry Strategies?

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

