Mobile Handheld Computers Market Emerging Dynamics: 2031 Market Size and Outlook

Global Mobile Handheld Computers Market Overview

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global mobile handheld computers market, covering its current value, growth prospects, market segments, competitive landscape, and key players in the industry.

How extensive is the Mobile Handheld Computers aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth: In 2021, the global mobile handheld computers market was valued at USD 1,310.47 million , and it is projected to reach USD 2,047.29 million by 2027, with an estimated CAGR of 7.7% . Approximately 1,811 thousand units of mobile handheld computers were sold in 2021.

Factors Fueling Growth

Growing Demand for Onsite/In-Place Computing Solutions Onsite Computing Solutions: These solutions involve localized IT support networks for managing various IT challenges within organizations. Mobile handheld computers find applications in tasks such as sending invoices, recording signatures, scanning barcodes, and asset management. The demand for onsite computing solutions drives the market. Technology Advancements for Broader Deployment Internet of Things (IoT): IoT interconnects various devices, including mobile handheld computers, enabling seamless communication. Technologies like Bluetooth, sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking make mobile handheld computers essential components of IoT. These advancements expand the market’s reach.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile handheld computers market is segmented into operating systems, types, patterns, applications, and end-users.

Operating System iOS

Windows

Android

Linux

Others

Windows Segment: Estimated to surpass USD 500 million by 2026 due to technological advancements. The Android segment is expected to grow by 10% in market share from 2021 to 2027, driven by its user-friendliness, especially in developing economies. Type Tablet Personal Computers (PCs)

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

Pocket PCs

Others

PDAs Segment: Witnessing the fastest growth rate of 8.4% during the projected period due to high usage as personal information managers. The tablet PCs segment is estimated to cross USD 150 million by 2022, driven by their lightweight nature compared to laptops.

Pattern Web Application

Embedded Application

Terminal Emulation

Remote Desktop

Others

Remote Desktop Segment: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9% due to the emergence of various remote desktop software. The embedded application segment offers an opportunity of about USD 60 million during 2021 to 2027. Application In-Store Merchandising

Inventory Management

Order Picking

Receiving and Put Away

Quality Control and Safety Inspections

Traceability Information Recording

Work History Data Recording

Others

Inventory Management Segment: Estimated to account for the largest market size, crossing USD 500 million by 2027, driven by high demand for tracking inventory. The quality control and safety inspections segment is expected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in terms of volume due to various quality control software. End-User Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Field Services

Others

Logistics and Warehousing Segment: Held the largest market share of over 35% in 2021 due to the increasing use of mobile handheld computers for warehouse inventory management. The healthcare segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.4% due to global growth in the healthcare industry.

Regional Overview

The global mobile handheld computers market is divided into regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.5% due to the presence of major market players, especially in China. The availability of inexpensive labor in Asia Pacific countries supports the growth of manufacturing facilities, driving market growth.

Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.5% due to the presence of major market players, especially in China. The availability of inexpensive labor in Asia Pacific countries supports the growth of manufacturing facilities, driving market growth. North America: Anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 35% due to the presence of prominent brands like Apple in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mobile handheld computers market include Argox (SATO), Bluebird, Cilico, Cipherlab, Code, Cognex, Datalogic, Denso Wave, Honeywell, Microscan, MINDEO, Opticon Sensors, Scandit AG, Touchstar, Wasp Barcode, and Zebra Technology, among others.

Market Share: The top four players collectively hold more than 50% of the market share.

The top four players collectively hold more than 50% of the market share. Strategic Moves: Leading players are investing in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their market presence. Example: In December 2021, Datalogic partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the Skorpio X5 Series, leveraging Qualcomm’s solutions for high-performance mobile computers. Also, in September 2019, Argox launched cost-effective scanners, Argox AS-9400 & AS-8060, designed to meet demand for barcode reading at an affordable price. Honeywell: Offers a variety of products, including CT40 XP Handheld Computer, CT60 XP Handheld Computer, EDA61K Handheld Computer, and more.

Leading players are investing in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their market presence.

Key Insights from the Report

Market Penetration: Detailed information on prominent market players.

Detailed information on prominent market players. Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments.

Exploration of untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches.

Insights into mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches. Product Development & Innovation: Information on future technologies and R&D activities.

Information on future technologies and R&D activities. Cost Estimation of Various Handheld Computers by Company

Competitive Dashboard – Top Players – Top Models Mapping

Reading Distance – Application Benchmarking

Survey Results – Distributors (Key Applications, Key Features in Demand, Key Deployment Use Cases, Maximum OS Installation, Devices Shipped in a Year, Major Brands) & Suppliers (Specialized Handheld Computers, by End Use Industry, Key Selection Criteria for Customers in Demand, Key Deployment Use Cases, Key Deployment Areas, Maximum OS Installations, Major Markets, Key Competitors)

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Market Size and Forecast?

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market?

Promising Investment Areas?

Technology Trends and Regulatory Frameworks?

Market Share of Leading Players?

Favorable Market Entry Strategies?

Top Selling Models with Details?

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

